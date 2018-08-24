back
This is what happens to used contact lenses
Soil contamination, water pollution... Contact lenses feed an invisible pollution.
08/24/2018 10:33 AM
- 2:38
32 comments
Louise L.07/06/2021 15:32
Thank you for your sharing🌍🎆
Any M.07/05/2021 04:30
US ofc...can you guys do anything right?
Ignacio C.07/04/2021 13:44
U need to edúcate d people in us….they flash anything……no way
Patricia H.07/04/2021 03:06
Ewww ,why can't u all stop polluting,its a turn off that u don't care,some acquaintances make there decision on even being freinds with u in that alone, Gross
Tania B.07/04/2021 02:36
Why are the Optical Businessess we buy our disposable lenses from, not educating ALL users when eye prescriptions are assessed?
Bruce M.07/03/2021 22:46
This is for the dumbasses who throw plastic away and recycle dumbass
Joe S.07/03/2021 21:33
this goes to show exactly how FALSE ALARM this is a single pair of soft contact lenses weighs about 25 milligrams so 1 oz 28349.52 mg ever consider the magnitude of the item before crying foul? you would have to take every contact lens in the world or ever made to create even a miniscule impact. How about going after plastic water bottles whole lot more of those and a much more defined issue of eco and hydro contamination.
Diana N.07/03/2021 21:10
Oh, NO! What ignorance. Let's get the word out. Don't people put up public-service posters any more?
Joe M.07/03/2021 19:42
People shit into water though. So shitting into our water is just fine and normal but don't put a drop of anything else into it. Literally every single aspect of modern civilisation is dirty, toxic and slovenly. Why pick out contact lenses for special attention.
Steffaney J.07/03/2021 19:04
It never even occured to me to dispose of them down the sink or toilet. For real, do you not have a garbage can!?
Linda C.07/03/2021 18:45
For all contact lens wearer, pls have heart.
Elytabby L.03/02/2021 00:11
so how you dispose your lens beshies? ?? or you even??whahaha
Jeanette L.02/28/2021 13:15
Can they not all be made from biodegradable material? I use disposable dailies and hope that they are biodegradable. Any non biodegradable plastics should be levied with an extra tax if they're single use.
Ness V.02/28/2021 10:54
Not to mention the packaging!
Trish C.02/28/2021 09:37
Never have (except accidentally). Boots in UK collects lenses and cases and recycles them.
Muhammad A.02/28/2021 05:15
jani milgya topic
Dakdak S.02/28/2021 02:43
😭
Ricky J.02/28/2021 00:00
What in earth.. always taking good. And returning abuses.
Heath H.02/27/2021 23:52
you
Leslie B.02/27/2021 23:01
No wonder our world is a big mess. It's great that you bring these things to the forefront so the responsible people can learn from it. These are small things that noone thinks about yet it impacts everything 😩