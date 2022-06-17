This is what Yellowstone looks like now
These before and after images show the damage at #Yellowstone National Park. #weather #climate #news #update
Why sunscreen is so bad for the environment
This summer habit may seem harmless, but it's taking a toll on marine life... ☀️☠️
A day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa
She raps about the Earth ... as the Earth. Brut spent a day with eco-rapper Hila the Killa.
Niue declared world's first 'Dark Sky nation'
As light pollution increases across the globe, a small Pacific island is making every effort to protect its starry nights. Welcome to Niue, the world's first 'Dark Sky Nation'. ⭐️
The truth about garbage patches in the ocean
"It's like a big, toxic soup." You might have heard of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But it’s actually not a garbage “patch.” And there are five of them...
This is the environmental footprint of bottled water
They jeopardize oceans and cost more than tap water. Yet, they are still produced in massive quantities across the world. Here's a look at the environmental impact of bottled water. 💧
Huka Falls, super powerful waterfalls in New Zealand
This geological wonder might be small, but it's extremely powerful. It is even used to produce a part of New Zealand's electricity.
Why are so many birds dying in New York City?
Thousands of dead birds can be found on the streets of New York, every year. Here's the reason behind their mysterious death...
This is what’s left of the last tropical glaciers
“It’s dying because of us, not because of anything else.” This glaciologist is on a mission to document the last tropical glaciers on Earth before it’s too late ...
Could "smokers" be the origin of life on Earth?
In the ocean's deepest depths, strange "chimneys" are at the core of an extraordinary ecosystem. They could even be the origin of life on Earth.