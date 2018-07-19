back
This leather is not made from cowhide but from fish
This Kenyan tannery turns fish waste into leather.
07/19/2018 3:46 PM
- 2:38
1669 comments
Graciete R.01/21/2022 18:01
Que interessante!
David C.10/24/2021 03:39
Looks like 💩and I bet smells like phish🤣🤣
Rob D.10/17/2021 23:59
Were can I buy some ?
Lorraine Y.10/15/2021 11:17
check it out
Alma F.09/16/2021 16:38
Very resourceful and gifted with the knowledge to move on with new ideas and make them works.😊
Curtis G.09/04/2021 23:25
How can I order some of your leather?
Susan G.08/31/2021 22:25
Black people got so much talent for innovation. Rich African continent.
Mateusz K.08/29/2021 21:49
Dla Kaczyńskiego majtki można zrobić... Kot się ucieszy.
Linda M.08/29/2021 20:48
It's amazing you can make stuff with fish skin 👍🦈
Monty H.08/28/2021 16:30
Pretty awesome!!
Timothy M.08/28/2021 04:11
Here in Kenya, we eat the skins like no business
Maxine B.08/27/2021 18:50
I like this idea use the whole fish practically no waste
Teddy N.08/27/2021 10:52
Open up a big tanning industry to employ the youth.Is the governor listening!?
Rue W.08/26/2021 19:49
Woow
Vienne L.08/26/2021 19:14
Your business won't thrive in Nigeria. Who throws fish skins away in Africa? We eat everything and chew on the bones, natural calcium 😂
Andrew T.08/26/2021 18:33
Shall you get a paar vellies.
David K.08/26/2021 13:15
There was once a fish skin prepared building in our town
Elly N.08/26/2021 12:28
And our stupid government is busy pushing some silly agendas into the system...they shud be promoting such great minds
Kelvin W.08/26/2021 07:32
I need to visit this place am from Tanzania 0769204575 kindly send location
Jagdeeshj J.08/26/2021 04:24
இது தொழில் முன்னேற்றம். அட்டகாசமான.தொழில்"புரட்சி" வாழ்த்துக்கள் !