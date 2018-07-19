back

This leather is not made from cowhide but from fish

This Kenyan tannery turns fish waste into leather.

07/19/2018 3:46 PM

Earth

1669 comments

  • Graciete R.
    01/21/2022 18:01

    Que interessante!

  • David C.
    10/24/2021 03:39

    Looks like 💩and I bet smells like phish🤣🤣

  • Rob D.
    10/17/2021 23:59

    Were can I buy some ?

  • Lorraine Y.
    10/15/2021 11:17

    check it out

  • Alma F.
    09/16/2021 16:38

    Very resourceful and gifted with the knowledge to move on with new ideas and make them works.😊

  • Curtis G.
    09/04/2021 23:25

    How can I order some of your leather?

  • Susan G.
    08/31/2021 22:25

    Black people got so much talent for innovation. Rich African continent.

  • Mateusz K.
    08/29/2021 21:49

    Dla Kaczyńskiego majtki można zrobić... Kot się ucieszy.

  • Linda M.
    08/29/2021 20:48

    It's amazing you can make stuff with fish skin 👍🦈

  • Monty H.
    08/28/2021 16:30

    Pretty awesome!!

  • Timothy M.
    08/28/2021 04:11

    Here in Kenya, we eat the skins like no business

  • Maxine B.
    08/27/2021 18:50

    I like this idea use the whole fish practically no waste

  • Teddy N.
    08/27/2021 10:52

    Open up a big tanning industry to employ the youth.Is the governor listening!?

  • Rue W.
    08/26/2021 19:49

    Woow

  • Vienne L.
    08/26/2021 19:14

    Your business won't thrive in Nigeria. Who throws fish skins away in Africa? We eat everything and chew on the bones, natural calcium 😂

  • Andrew T.
    08/26/2021 18:33

    Shall you get a paar vellies.

  • David K.
    08/26/2021 13:15

    There was once a fish skin prepared building in our town

  • Elly N.
    08/26/2021 12:28

    And our stupid government is busy pushing some silly agendas into the system...they shud be promoting such great minds

  • Kelvin W.
    08/26/2021 07:32

    I need to visit this place am from Tanzania 0769204575 kindly send location

  • Jagdeeshj J.
    08/26/2021 04:24

    இது தொழில் முன்னேற்றம். அட்டகாசமான.தொழில்"புரட்சி" வாழ்த்துக்கள் !

