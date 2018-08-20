Toothbrushes can pollute the environment for over 500 years

The life of David Attenborough
21 comments
Kathryn A.11/19/2019 14:46
Think about ALL cleaning brushes..
Kelly M.11/12/2019 23:57
Mine are bamboo and I love them ☺️ I buy mine in packs of 4.
Renee T.11/11/2019 16:46
I use my old toothbrushes, one to clean my sneakers, one for cleaning my nails after I come from fishing, one for cleaning the corners in the bathroom. One for scrubbing spots on my clothes, one for my hair and eyebrows and the list goes on.
Howard S.11/11/2019 00:51
Nobody wants to watch someone brush their teeth. Nobody.
Anna F.11/10/2019 21:23
I use the electric toothbrush. It Cleans much better than the manual toothbrush.. You can re-charge your toothbrush after 4th / 5th day. It certainly shows alot of improvements on your teeth surface: squeaky clean.. Brush up & down- touching your gum line, side ways & in between your teeth. Also use dental floss, if the food is stuck deep.. Ensure the battery electric charge is drained off completely / the battery dies down, then re-charge the toothbrush. Or you will ruin the battery faster with the battery charge residue.. Electric toothbrush lasts for over 2 years or so.. There is no Need to change your toothbrush after every 3 months, which is only for advertising for more toothbrush manufacture. You can clean your brush once a week/ regularly with some vinegar, or hot water, some home made cleaners too.. :-)
Kalyan S.11/10/2019 18:59
Use neem twig as toothbrush. Simple solution.
Jason Y.11/10/2019 18:46
I think this page just wants humans to disappear
C A.11/10/2019 17:44
What a WONDERFUL ALTERNATIVE. My new toothbrush.
Mercedes M.11/10/2019 17:05
I boil mine, place them in bleach solution and then use them to clean grout in tiles and narrow areas that bigger brushes can't get into.
Istiak M.11/10/2019 14:08
heyy, i have the same toothbrush as the first one, high five!
Anna M.11/10/2019 13:00
Not that straightforward; firstly, depending on the country, bamboo or recyclable toothbrushes can be more or less available. Secondly, they are far more expensive than plastic ones, even if purchased in bundles. Thirdly, as I'm braces wearer, I have to replace my toothbrush every 2-3 weeks, they wear off so fast. This makes the eco choice even more expensive. Finally, all the eco versions are far too soft for braces and do not do the job. So I do regret, but for this I have no alternative yet. It does make me feel bad each time I get a new toothbrush and I can't wait for some company to come up with a really affordable and efficient offer.
Annsofi H.11/10/2019 12:45
Not in Sweden.
David A.11/10/2019 12:30
Wait what bottles are made of plastic we recycle them these are made of plastic but cant be recycled that makes no fucking sense if you can recycle plastic you can recycle plastic I never understood why most shit isnt recycled when it's made of the same shit we been recycling
Saul F.11/10/2019 12:19
So burn them in modern incinerator which filter the emissions out and use the heat to create energy. It's not that hard is it.. I agree with reducing plastics but come on, think of the practical ways out of it. It's not all land filled.
Rimon M.11/10/2019 10:26
Use meswak.... The natural brush of ancient Arab & indian
Rimon M.11/10/2019 10:26
So true... Come to Nature.
Steven B.11/10/2019 10:00
I really couldn't give a toss 🖕
Janča S.11/10/2019 09:14
I use a bamboo toothbrush. It's recyclable and softer than a plastic to your teeth.
Maria C.11/10/2019 08:04
You are concerned about toothbrushes but are not bothered about neurotixic toothpaste???
Angela C.11/10/2019 08:04
this first chick reminds me of you 🥰