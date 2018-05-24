back

Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland

14,000 square kilometers of fire and ice. ￼😮

05/24/2018 7:03 AM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

15 comments

  • Clara O.
    12/31/2020 07:37

    One of the most iconic locations to be trapped in massive glaciers and breathtaking ice caves! I can only wish for it now. Wanna return!!! Spectacular 😍🥰

  • Dhan T.
    05/03/2020 06:44

    Wow amazing. NAMASTE from Nepal Stay safe https://youtu.be/jhfZjnTLRZc

  • Penelope K.
    02/03/2020 01:36

    interested?

  • Rachid A.
    01/31/2020 10:24

    الأباريق أيضا تسقط وتستبدل بأفضل منها في حالة الكفر

  • Rachid A.
    01/31/2020 10:21

    وليس زوند الدخان الصناعة البصير. 😄💫🌎

  • Rachid A.
    01/31/2020 10:20

    كحرق ربع 🚬 سرعة القتل

  • Shubhangi B.
    01/30/2020 09:10

    Very beautiful

  • Sohela M.
    01/30/2020 02:49

    I would love to c Iceland, the capital is Reykjavik

  • Alicia P.
    01/29/2020 22:09

    Espectacular!

  • مالك ا.
    01/27/2020 13:11

    توازن هذا العالم يتلاشا

  • Kendra N.
    01/27/2020 04:35

    A little piece of this whole world all in one spot

  • Ne R.
    01/27/2020 00:14

    Natures best!gudbye to landscapist,engineers&backhoe!

  • Jeremy O.
    01/26/2020 23:13

    Let's go

  • Olivier C.
    01/26/2020 21:50

    next year

  • James A.
    01/26/2020 21:38

    👌🏻

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.