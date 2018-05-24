back
Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland
14,000 square kilometers of fire and ice. ￼😮
05/24/2018 7:03 AM
- 4:03
How do tadpoles become frogs?
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
15 comments
Clara O.12/31/2020 07:37
One of the most iconic locations to be trapped in massive glaciers and breathtaking ice caves! I can only wish for it now. Wanna return!!! Spectacular 😍🥰
Dhan T.05/03/2020 06:44
Wow amazing. NAMASTE from Nepal Stay safe https://youtu.be/jhfZjnTLRZc
Penelope K.02/03/2020 01:36
interested?
Rachid A.01/31/2020 10:24
الأباريق أيضا تسقط وتستبدل بأفضل منها في حالة الكفر
Rachid A.01/31/2020 10:21
وليس زوند الدخان الصناعة البصير. 😄💫🌎
Rachid A.01/31/2020 10:20
كحرق ربع 🚬 سرعة القتل
Shubhangi B.01/30/2020 09:10
Very beautiful
Sohela M.01/30/2020 02:49
I would love to c Iceland, the capital is Reykjavik
Alicia P.01/29/2020 22:09
Espectacular!
مالك ا.01/27/2020 13:11
توازن هذا العالم يتلاشا
Kendra N.01/27/2020 04:35
A little piece of this whole world all in one spot
Ne R.01/27/2020 00:14
Natures best!gudbye to landscapist,engineers&backhoe!
Jeremy O.01/26/2020 23:13
Let's go
Olivier C.01/26/2020 21:50
next year
James A.01/26/2020 21:38
👌🏻