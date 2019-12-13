back
What are the purposes of pine cones?
Did you make Christmas decorations using pine cones? Well, now you'll never look at them the same way. 😏
12/13/2019 11:47 AM
30 comments
Muhammad O.03/24/2021 07:38
Pine-Apple 😂😂😂
Carmen P.03/05/2021 08:17
This is so interesting to know. Conifers are so useful indeed to protect from flood. Every needle falling into the ground has this function.
Huỳnh M.02/18/2021 23:30
We are literally hanging pine trees’ pu*sy as a Christmas’s decoration
Chris M.02/18/2021 15:44
Wow nature never ceases to amaze.
Vinayak J.12/26/2020 09:11
Strange ways of nature.
Tania R.12/18/2020 16:37
yeah i already have read this mystery
Chad E.12/18/2020 01:54
"Christmastime" is not a word. It should read "Christmas time." Two words. Please proofread your captions.
Mandy A.12/16/2020 08:10
interesting.
Janai W.12/16/2020 06:54
I had no idea... so cool!
Riza R.12/16/2020 06:02
wow
Ivy N.12/16/2020 04:08
A
Sherry P.12/16/2020 03:13
Loved video. I learned something today. Thanks.
Hariprakash R.12/16/2020 02:33
: Do you have pine cones hanging around the Christmas tree?
Jack D.12/16/2020 02:13
Caissey Lorraine
David A.12/16/2020 02:02
Finally some quaility content!!!! Lol i actually learnt something! 👌🏼 #
Tarek N.12/12/2020 21:25
😃 So yours was a male or, a female cone??
Louis P.12/11/2020 19:58
Very interesting, thank you!
Hajera M.12/07/2020 11:36
Fascinating
Kyandra S.12/06/2020 09:15
pinecones 😍
Sarah E.12/04/2020 18:23
xxx