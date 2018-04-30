back

What if trees could improve our health?

"I hold onto the tree, try to breathe in its scent, feel its presence".

04/30/2018 5:35 AM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  3. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  4. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  5. 3:52

    The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years

  6. 3:18

    Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct

36 comments

  • Marta C.
    08/13/2018 23:57

    Love it, I love 🌲

  • Ulla B.
    08/12/2018 16:59

    OMG :D

  • Rebecca D.
    08/07/2018 17:13

    I feel like this is you at work

  • Laurence H.
    08/06/2018 23:23

    the typical french🙄

  • Katie P.
    08/06/2018 22:42

    trees?

  • Lois T.
    08/06/2018 21:23

    this is 100% the guide we had in Iceland

  • Sarah T.
    08/06/2018 17:57

    wanna go tree hugging?

  • Glenn S.
    08/06/2018 16:25

    u into it

  • Jack N.
    08/06/2018 15:51

    we should have done this

  • Mahir M.
    08/06/2018 14:52

    Onlarda canlidir, ne dediyinizi basa dusur.

  • Herbert A.
    08/06/2018 11:32

    Agree

  • Ummer K.
    08/06/2018 11:08

    Td

  • Khaled A.
    08/06/2018 10:39

    T

  • Patrik M.
    08/06/2018 06:20

    Slnečkary udereni...

  • Gurmail S.
    08/06/2018 05:50

    I LiKe veer G

  • Joanne H.
    08/05/2018 22:28

    i would like to do this

  • Waraii S.
    08/05/2018 22:15

    hey wanna have a date with a tree ? '-' novelty I say

  • Aoife G.
    08/05/2018 16:38

    me after two weeks at home

  • Hesham H.
    08/05/2018 15:43

    شد الزيتون 😂😂😂😂

  • Lucy F.
    08/05/2018 13:15

    this would go perfectly with my hat

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.