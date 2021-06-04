back
What is crown shyness?
Trees can be shy too. 🌳😯
11/16/2018 7:13 AMupdated: 03/12/2019 5:17 PM
348 comments
Kanan N.04/06/2021 16:41
Interesting phenomenon! I think they are giving space to each other !
Patricia J.03/29/2021 09:24
I ve discovered them myself also real beauties
Amina B.03/19/2021 21:20
Ikram Ko
Sandy W.02/26/2021 11:42
Trees are alive and full of energy. They can feel what is around them, and when they are next to each other. Wanting the same things, water, sun, air..they don't take it from their neighbor, instead they share and all live, giving shade to their roots and soil too.
Jonalyn A.02/23/2021 12:36
🥰🥰🥰
Laura S.02/20/2021 21:02
Trees create oxygen; the canopy shyness may just be avoidance of oxygen!
Root M.02/20/2021 14:09
Its called respect of ones boundaries. And plants know that there should be a space for sunlight to penetrate deep down the foliage if not all of them will die. Its only humans are greedy...
Jan N.02/20/2021 08:04
Even trees knows respect. 😊
Navi M.02/19/2021 19:16
😍
Magda H.02/19/2021 03:36
Or positive and negative energies ... 🥰
சிவராமன் வ.02/16/2021 17:40
😍😍😍
Bradley R.02/16/2021 04:34
Crown shyness..sounds dirty to me
Andrew H.02/14/2021 17:17
They don’t stop growing towards each other. Are people paying any attention to the world around them. There’s this funny thing called wind. When the branch tips of adjacent trees blow in the wind they abrade one another creating the space. Wind and friction and abrasion not shyness are what you’re observing.
Susan K.02/14/2021 04:25
Is it to help with the younger trees? Give more light to the ground?
Jimmy C.02/14/2021 04:01
fascinating...
Brandon H.02/14/2021 01:03
Emily Neal
Tracey S.02/13/2021 22:22
Social distanced trees
Angelo P.02/13/2021 21:41
Another suggestion is that plants don't touch each other to not spread pathogens among them
Rory J.02/13/2021 20:24
I feel like this about most humans 😁
Stéphane L.11/30/2020 20:31
romantisme