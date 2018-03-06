back
What is lightning?
Burning air, thunder and lightnings strikes... ⚡️ Here's how lightning works:
06/03/2018 7:11 AM
- 3:17
44 comments
Felipe A.07/22/2021 21:22
I remember driving under one of these, I almost ate my seat, was my first time seeing them let alone being right under it.
Virginia L.07/16/2021 14:00
Still beautiful!!
Indrakeela H.07/16/2021 03:32
තූ නොදකින් වැහි නැති හෙන ගහයි පර්ස්සමින්
Robert B.07/15/2021 22:14
Don’t piss the god’s off!!!!
Leslie B.07/15/2021 22:13
Scary how powerful it is!
Joshua J.07/13/2021 11:15
Lighting smells bad 👎
Jude N.05/06/2021 18:25
It's like climates are changing.Nothing has such a vital physical impact on human beings as the weather, our climates have become more variable and extreme.However,it is accepted by climatologists that climatic change can result,in general, from variations in Earth's solar orbit.These slight modifications usually produce alternating periods of relatively warm, stable climate then frigid, unstable ones.Invariably , there maybe other factors that bring about climatic change, and it's like the earth has passed the peak of a warm, stable cycle of weather patterns.And it is now entering a more unpredictable period.Considerably, some proposals which are now being monitored is the role of sunspot activity is directly affecting our temperatures here on earth.The sun's temperature is actually cooler during a sunspot maximum and consequently the earth becomes cooler. Furthermore, today's upset weather conditions will soon pale into insignificance, unless we alters the present course that rapidly destroying the Earth's natural carbon dioxide converter: the forest.
Hopereborn C.04/24/2021 10:03
Good information
Muhamad N.04/11/2021 14:04
Guratan kilat di atas awan!
Shad M.04/11/2021 06:00
Great allah onely 1
Zubair S.04/06/2021 09:17
Ammar Aamir
Mike C.04/04/2021 11:10
Nice to see positivism, not hypothesis of pseudo experts
Florencia P.03/10/2021 11:24
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Will B.03/10/2021 00:57
What dis song be?
Susan M.03/08/2021 22:48
Fascinating, and great pix.
Matthias S.03/08/2021 17:36
What about the cloud-sky-stratosphere lightnings???
Lea R.03/08/2021 11:23
Oh dont like lightning
Rashley H.03/08/2021 10:57
Great information bro however note,the weather is kinda changing for the worst stay inside else you might experience lightning 🤔 joking
Spike R.03/08/2021 08:58
N A K E S A 🤭💗 L I K E🔙💗
Benn U.03/07/2021 22:29
so educational BRUT,,, thank you,,,⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡