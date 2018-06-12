back
What the United States will look like in 2050
Regular heat waves, deadly wildfires, increased air pollution. This is what the US could look like in 2050.
12/06/2018 7:34 AM
4 comments
Craig D.12/08/2018 00:40
Thirty one years (almost) from now the predictions are dire, almost as or even more dire than the predictions of thirty one years ago. Those were not even close, ridiculous even when you see how far from reality the actual results turned out. Who really knows enough to understand what is in the future? One thing is certain, it is not these guys. Look up the “Roman warming” or the “medieval warming”. The actual history of climate change does not give these predictions much support.
Brian M.12/07/2018 04:37
Garbage
Lindsay S.12/06/2018 12:24
Dear Brut, Love your other stuff but you really need to look into why climate change is happening on all the planets in our solar system.
Stephany M.12/06/2018 11:55
Why is Texas always left out? Houston is the 4th largest city in the US. Come on Brut Nature, you can do better than that.