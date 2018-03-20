back

When the cherry trees blossom

In Japan, this phenomenon announces the arrival of spring. 🌸

03/20/2018 5:01 PM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  3. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  4. 4:24

    Why some people don't want kids

  5. 3:13

    Via Alpina: 5,000 km across the Alps

  6. 1:34

    One of the most beautiful bridges in the world

402 comments

  • Gilmeire C.
    01/31/2021 23:44

    Maravilhoso esta época no Japão

  • Azhani A.
    05/08/2020 04:53

    “Things to do in Osaka, Japan!” by Azhani https://link.medium.com/AEyn5Ecoj6

  • Irene N.
    03/25/2020 07:01

    Pretty

  • Roxana G.
    03/24/2020 23:54

    Vreti sa mergem in Japonia cand infloresc ciresii?

  • Muhammad H.
    03/24/2020 09:12

    Beware of china virus, japan citiZen

  • Sally C.
    03/24/2020 09:12

    Hopefully they won’t be doing hanami this year, it would be crazy.

  • Bella D.
    03/24/2020 08:02

    🥰

  • Isabelle S.
    03/24/2020 08:01

    🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

  • Marian O.
    03/24/2020 07:50

    💚

  • Hazhar M.
    12/10/2019 02:26

    Nma Pasha

  • Vladimir H.
    10/22/2018 19:34

    Greetings, It's Vladimir from NTD Television. This video is great: Our mission is to uplift the world through sharing Truth, Hope and Humanity. We would like to upload it on our media pages and further details available in this link: https://goo.gl/WHMfJQ . Please drop me an email at [email protected] if you are the copyright owner. Thank you very much. This is our website: www.ntd.tv/learnmore

  • Ivan S.
    10/11/2018 13:41

    ☺️

  • Rebecca W.
    06/20/2018 13:41

    Dumb question but do blossoms drop and cherries develop on trees? Are the cherries edible?

  • Pranab G.
    05/21/2018 09:08

    Lovely

  • Belkacem B.
    05/21/2018 06:41

    C formidable hhhhhhhh

  • Santana S.
    05/19/2018 23:59

    Cuanta bellesa

  • Jane T.
    05/19/2018 17:13

    , will you take me to Japan ?....

  • L S.
    05/19/2018 03:35

    It's a beautiful time.

  • Qadria O.
    05/18/2018 22:07

    روعه

  • Isabel N.
    05/18/2018 20:15

    Hay belleza en cada parte de este mundo .

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.