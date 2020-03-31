back

Why do cats have rough tongues?

Cats can spend half of their waking hours licking themselves to stay clean. Why is this so important to them? 🐱👅 (via Brut nature)

12/21/2019 3:57 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 4:09 PM

63 comments

  • Matthew R.
    03/31/2020 20:26

    Suzanne Mowbray

  • Shelley L.
    03/31/2020 18:50

    You don't know why?

  • Amanda B.
    03/31/2020 16:10

    have some knowledge!! lol

  • Gloria J.
    03/31/2020 03:41

    Brilliantly presented. One point: there's no need for domestic cats to regurgitate fur balls. Groom long haired daily and short haired weekly. This will clear the excessive loose hair, particularly when moulting. 😼

  • Sherryl L.
    03/30/2020 14:58

    Faith Annabella I think you'd like this.

  • Claire G.
    03/30/2020 10:38

    ...some lovely shots here.

  • Tony G.
    03/30/2020 08:41

    Yeah like the poor birds our cat gets from outside

  • Joy M.
    03/30/2020 01:34

    For cleaning the last remnant of meat off of bones.

  • Kyle M.
    03/29/2020 10:54

    😯❤

  • Kalolaine N.
    03/29/2020 00:45

    I learn something new everyday! Thank you!

  • Shaun D.
    03/28/2020 21:01

    Bloody obvious,Grooming ...ta da

  • Chris S.
    03/28/2020 19:13

    😼 worth a watch x

  • Maryam B.
    03/28/2020 16:11

    all he better to rasp you

  • Miguel T.
    03/27/2020 23:13

    Female cats don’t ask that question!!!!

  • Evie N.
    03/27/2020 19:55

    xx

  • Elizabeth B.
    03/27/2020 04:01

    Some cats' tongues r much rougher than others.. differs

  • Doreen T.
    03/26/2020 21:30

    So they can wash and brush their fur at the same time 🤭😊

  • Rebecca V.
    03/26/2020 17:57

    & --- Just Thought that You'd Like this InFo!!!!'

  • Jordan H.
    03/26/2020 16:12

    interesting 😂

  • Brian J.
    03/26/2020 06:57

    Tigers tongues are used to scrape bones

