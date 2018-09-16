back

Why do cats have whiskers?

Cat's whiskers: they're not just a question of style. They are also very useful. 🐱

09/16/2018 11:01 AM

80 comments

  • Lény Barréra
    09/18/2021 11:58

    They’re definitely cute, no matter what their purpose is.

  • Myo H.
    09/01/2021 11:24

    Awesome characteristics 🙏

  • FRANCIS K.
    03/13/2021 09:00

    🏁🏁🏁

  • Dawn Q.
    03/11/2021 08:23

    😊x

  • Freek F.
    03/10/2021 22:25

    Had countless well evolved body features but sleeps on the couch 25 hours a day.

  • Huduudhaa G.
    03/09/2021 17:15

    📖🛶😘

  • Huduudhaa G.
    03/09/2021 17:13

    😘nowe

  • Lolita S.
    03/09/2021 00:22

    Awesome

  • Gordon F.
    03/08/2021 23:26

    Mi gato tb tiene vibrisas en lo que sería el codo de las patas delanteras, solo dos o tres, cerca de la planta de los "pies", es europeo común, no sé si otras razas tb tienen 🤔

  • Machteld T.
    03/08/2021 21:36

    Very interesting info !

  • Narayanan S.
    03/08/2021 15:36

    I always wondered, why do they have moustache in the first place😂😂now I HV some info on it!!!😂😂😂 Thank you Regards, A cat lover!!!

  • Hill S.
    03/08/2021 14:57

    Gifts of GOD is always useful we need time to learn which is not limited in Cat's whiskers.

  • Beverly C.
    03/08/2021 05:59

    Thanks for the info

  • Jane G.
    03/08/2021 00:00

    I love it

  • Danna W.
    03/07/2021 19:33

    My whiskers I guess are not highly developed. Good thing I shave

  • Gulden L.
    03/07/2021 19:17

    😯♥️

  • Tarma T.
    03/07/2021 18:15

    You mean there really is some grown up person, who can think that animals have whiskers as fashion statement???

  • Inga K.
    09/27/2019 15:50

    🤩😲😊

  • Nevin S.
    09/27/2019 15:10

    How quick you lying lefatrds shut down that Epstein story

  • Tyler C.
    10/22/2018 13:18

    Cats don’t have whiskers to see better at night and they haven’t “developed” anything. Natural selection has favoured whiskers for generations. Evolution does no planning.

