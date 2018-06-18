back

Why mandrills are so colorful

With their yellow mane, their red nose and purplish-blue posterior, mandrills are the world's most colorful monkeys.

06/18/2018 7:17 AM

17 comments

  • Aarti B.
    05/29/2020 13:57

    Amazing,so beautiful creature!

  • Mary L.
    05/20/2020 20:55

    beauties

  • Satoshi K.
    02/20/2020 17:39

    Beautiful and terrying at the same time.

  • Andros I.
    02/19/2020 14:03

    A perfect example of inequality, sexism and racism coming from no other than mother nature, enjoy.😉😉😉

  • JanetandChris T.
    02/19/2020 09:20

    Wonderful creatures but will tear u a new one quick

  • Thabit G.
    02/19/2020 09:09

    Wonderful

  • Eks Š.
    02/19/2020 08:45

    spredivni ste na 0:39 🙂

  • AFMO W.
    02/19/2020 08:34

    Magnifique vidéo

  • Sumita R.
    03/12/2019 15:41

    Different looking group of monkey. I have enjoyed the video.

  • Amanda T.
    03/11/2019 14:57

    Wow! They have more colourful panties than me 🤣♥️💙💚💜🧡💛❤️

  • Shingen T.
    03/11/2019 03:13

    mandrill...

  • Zacarias D.
    03/11/2019 00:51

    RAFIKI

  • Yochai Y.
    03/10/2019 22:11

    ,

  • Izzy L.
    03/10/2019 21:50

    primates

  • Kurt M.
    03/10/2019 21:14

    Spectacular species. The testosterone is relative to their actual dominance. That makes complete sense.

  • Tena S.
    03/10/2019 19:27

    😏

  • Jessica M.
    03/10/2019 18:33

    So striking. Their colorful exterior reminds also of how colorful the Red-shanked Douc that resides in the Vietnam. Both are absolutely stunning <3

