Why mandrills are so colorful
With their yellow mane, their red nose and purplish-blue posterior, mandrills are the world's most colorful monkeys.
06/18/2018 7:17 AM
17 comments
Aarti B.05/29/2020 13:57
Amazing,so beautiful creature!
Mary L.05/20/2020 20:55
beauties
Satoshi K.02/20/2020 17:39
Beautiful and terrying at the same time.
Andros I.02/19/2020 14:03
A perfect example of inequality, sexism and racism coming from no other than mother nature, enjoy.😉😉😉
JanetandChris T.02/19/2020 09:20
Wonderful creatures but will tear u a new one quick
Thabit G.02/19/2020 09:09
Wonderful
Eks Š.02/19/2020 08:45
spredivni ste na 0:39 🙂
AFMO W.02/19/2020 08:34
Magnifique vidéo
Sumita R.03/12/2019 15:41
Different looking group of monkey. I have enjoyed the video.
Amanda T.03/11/2019 14:57
Wow! They have more colourful panties than me 🤣♥️💙💚💜🧡💛❤️
Shingen T.03/11/2019 03:13
mandrill...
Zacarias D.03/11/2019 00:51
RAFIKI
Yochai Y.03/10/2019 22:11
,
Izzy L.03/10/2019 21:50
primates
Kurt M.03/10/2019 21:14
Spectacular species. The testosterone is relative to their actual dominance. That makes complete sense.
Tena S.03/10/2019 19:27
😏
Jessica M.03/10/2019 18:33
So striking. Their colorful exterior reminds also of how colorful the Red-shanked Douc that resides in the Vietnam. Both are absolutely stunning <3