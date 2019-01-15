back
Why some animals have a blue tongue
Giraffes, impalas, okapis... Here is why some animals have a blue tongue.
01/15/2019 7:56 AM
- 2:38
75 comments
Kumeraguru M.03/31/2022 12:19
Some are blue...and some are purple
Fazeela M.03/31/2022 12:12
WOWW! THAT'S SO COOL😀👅😋
Bobbi P.12/12/2020 16:32
It says that they are having trouble playing this video.
Nelson L.12/12/2020 04:13
Well, how come my tongue after a big night out is just blue....!
Joyce G.12/11/2020 20:03
Well we're all tryin to fit in here...
Caitlin O.12/11/2020 18:27
x
Marina P.12/11/2020 07:50
Wow 🤩
Nrusingha S.05/24/2020 13:08
Tung may be different but duty is equal excluding the language and sentiment.
Lee S.03/31/2020 13:33
Blue tongued lizard.
Dia T.03/27/2020 01:10
chow chows have a blue tongue
Barbara W.03/26/2020 03:08
Mmm interesting!!
David M.03/25/2020 22:51
Why do giraffes have long necks? (To reach their head)
Patricia M.03/25/2020 21:00
Royalty <3
Juan G.01/31/2019 21:27
un dato interesante sobre tus jirafas, quizá ya lo sepas jajaja
Salah U.01/31/2019 16:43
আল্লাহ আকবর
Tin L.01/31/2019 05:30
bias kìa 🙂
श्रवण र.01/30/2019 01:28
How long does a giraffe put its tongue out to make its tongue exposed to suns rays so much that it gets blue ???
Mir N.01/29/2019 04:43
Nice
Jawad H.01/28/2019 23:56
عبدالله الاسمر
Vickie J.01/28/2019 02:25
गुड