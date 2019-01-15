back

Why some animals have a blue tongue

Giraffes, impalas, okapis... Here is why some animals have a blue tongue.

01/15/2019 7:56 AM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

75 comments

  • Kumeraguru M.
    03/31/2022 12:19

    Some are blue...and some are purple

  • Fazeela M.
    03/31/2022 12:12

    WOWW! THAT'S SO COOL😀👅😋

  • Bobbi P.
    12/12/2020 16:32

    It says that they are having trouble playing this video.

  • Nelson L.
    12/12/2020 04:13

    Well, how come my tongue after a big night out is just blue....!

  • Joyce G.
    12/11/2020 20:03

    Well we're all tryin to fit in here...

  • Caitlin O.
    12/11/2020 18:27

    x

  • Marina P.
    12/11/2020 07:50

    Wow 🤩

  • Nrusingha S.
    05/24/2020 13:08

    Tung may be different but duty is equal excluding the language and sentiment.

  • Lee S.
    03/31/2020 13:33

    Blue tongued lizard.

  • Dia T.
    03/27/2020 01:10

    chow chows have a blue tongue

  • Barbara W.
    03/26/2020 03:08

    Mmm interesting!!

  • David M.
    03/25/2020 22:51

    Why do giraffes have long necks? (To reach their head)

  • Patricia M.
    03/25/2020 21:00

    Royalty <3

  • Juan G.
    01/31/2019 21:27

    un dato interesante sobre tus jirafas, quizá ya lo sepas jajaja

  • Salah U.
    01/31/2019 16:43

    আল্লাহ আকবর

  • Tin L.
    01/31/2019 05:30

    bias kìa 🙂

  • श्रवण र.
    01/30/2019 01:28

    How long does a giraffe put its tongue out to make its tongue exposed to suns rays so much that it gets blue ???

  • Mir N.
    01/29/2019 04:43

    Nice

  • Jawad H.
    01/28/2019 23:56

    عبدالله الاسمر

  • Vickie J.
    01/28/2019 02:25

    गुड

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.