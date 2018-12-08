Why the proboscis monkey has a big nose

The mysterious Greenland sharks
Meet the red-shanked douc
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
How a school of fish function
Reem Gehad
smelling too much
stop putting pictures up off yourself
Che
thought this dante I had 2 look twice 😭😭
her er dine forfædre 😘
you’ve got a big nose
maa na galhaiendum Kujh b 🤐😁 buss samjhi wanj
الترجمة:
كل ما كان أنفو أكبر... كل ما كان جذاب للإناث أكتر 😁
ham wled 3amek haha 😂 😂 😂 😂
, .....lijkt deze niet heel erg op ?
СУПЕР!!!!!
Big nose = big reproductive organs
Grateful
Squidward comments incoming
Just like Minecraft villagers😂😂
Why did this reminds me to squidward
. Same hair colour too hahahahaha
you’ve gone famous 😂😂
size matters
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2305 comments
Ahmed H.01/30/2022 04:27
Reem Gehad
Ray S.12/15/2021 16:26
smelling too much
Martin H.09/26/2021 12:47
stop putting pictures up off yourself
Michael M.08/12/2021 15:37
Che
Cancsta B.07/23/2021 11:08
thought this dante I had 2 look twice 😭😭
Dennis P.07/01/2021 21:08
her er dine forfædre 😘
Liam B.04/19/2021 01:02
you’ve got a big nose
Faraz H.04/18/2021 00:15
maa na galhaiendum Kujh b 🤐😁 buss samjhi wanj
William T.04/17/2021 22:49
الترجمة: كل ما كان أنفو أكبر... كل ما كان جذاب للإناث أكتر 😁
Amin J.04/17/2021 13:34
ham wled 3amek haha 😂 😂 😂 😂
Gerwin V.03/28/2021 20:25
, .....lijkt deze niet heel erg op ?
Виктор М.03/04/2021 17:39
СУПЕР!!!!!
Peter S.03/02/2021 20:00
Big nose = big reproductive organs
Barun J.02/21/2021 16:54
Grateful
Sage S.02/19/2021 20:48
Squidward comments incoming
Davinder B.02/12/2021 19:29
Just like Minecraft villagers😂😂
Muhd S.02/12/2021 14:31
Why did this reminds me to squidward
Jacob P.02/09/2021 14:23
. Same hair colour too hahahahaha
Tyrone M.01/29/2021 05:36
you’ve gone famous 😂😂
Connor W.01/28/2021 07:17
size matters