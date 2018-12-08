back

Why the proboscis monkey has a big nose

The bigger the nose, the more attracting they are to females.

08/12/2018 9:02 AM

And even more

  1. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  2. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

  3. 1:57

    This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after

  4. 3:17

    The truth behind "cute" animal videos

  5. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  6. 2:02

    How a school of fish function

2305 comments

  • Ahmed H.
    01/30/2022 04:27

    Reem Gehad

  • Ray S.
    12/15/2021 16:26

    smelling too much

  • Martin H.
    09/26/2021 12:47

    stop putting pictures up off yourself

  • Michael M.
    08/12/2021 15:37

    Che

  • Cancsta B.
    07/23/2021 11:08

    thought this dante I had 2 look twice 😭😭

  • Dennis P.
    07/01/2021 21:08

    her er dine forfædre 😘

  • Liam B.
    04/19/2021 01:02

    you’ve got a big nose

  • Faraz H.
    04/18/2021 00:15

    maa na galhaiendum Kujh b 🤐😁 buss samjhi wanj

  • William T.
    04/17/2021 22:49

    الترجمة: كل ما كان أنفو أكبر... كل ما كان جذاب للإناث أكتر 😁

  • Amin J.
    04/17/2021 13:34

    ham wled 3amek haha 😂 😂 😂 😂

  • Gerwin V.
    03/28/2021 20:25

    , .....lijkt deze niet heel erg op ?

  • Виктор М.
    03/04/2021 17:39

    СУПЕР!!!!!

  • Peter S.
    03/02/2021 20:00

    Big nose = big reproductive organs

  • Barun J.
    02/21/2021 16:54

    Grateful

  • Sage S.
    02/19/2021 20:48

    Squidward comments incoming

  • Davinder B.
    02/12/2021 19:29

    Just like Minecraft villagers😂😂

  • Muhd S.
    02/12/2021 14:31

    Why did this reminds me to squidward

  • Jacob P.
    02/09/2021 14:23

    . Same hair colour too hahahahaha

  • Tyrone M.
    01/29/2021 05:36

    you’ve gone famous 😂😂

  • Connor W.
    01/28/2021 07:17

    size matters

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.