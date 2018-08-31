back
Why toucans have huge beaks
It's colorful, disproportionately large, and it makes toucans look like flying bananas.
08/31/2018 7:11 AM
And even more
- 3:01
Le requin-renard et sa redoutable queue
- 1:28
Le ratel n'a peur de rien !
- 3:32
Récif de Tubbataha : un succès en matière de protection environnementale
- 2:35
Comment le crotale cornu fait pour avancer
- 3:11
L'échidné, le surprenant animal d'Océanie
- 2:06
Ce poisson est un véritable architecte des fonds marins
46 comments
Guillermo V.12/03/2019 05:53
Gracias por compartir
Mark M.06/24/2019 11:28
Will the producers of this video please list the cellular evolutionary steps it took to evolve this beak? It's one thing to throw the term evolution around without evidence. Quite another to back up your claims with scientific evidence. I like to call this evolution of the gaps.
Sumita R.06/20/2019 06:27
Evolution! And they are looking amazingly beautiful 😍
Patty P.06/20/2019 02:08
What a miracle!
Mark P.06/17/2019 20:39
It evolved....what nonsense....god made it that way
Roberto .06/08/2019 20:44
Evolution 😂😂😂
Peter W.06/06/2019 15:34
Amen.
Bhaeravii L.06/06/2019 00:54
Wow that's amazing. Who would have known This??
Carlos A.06/04/2019 20:55
yeah, evolution. I wonder how man died of heat exhaustion before evolution got it right.
Edward O.06/02/2019 08:18
Thermo-regulation seems like a very plausible reason for the Toucans' large beak. The beak seems very well served with small veins/capillaries. Then again...
Michael R.06/02/2019 07:56
Its beak is a big radiator.
Mohammed M.05/31/2019 12:53
Subhan Allah
Shea P.05/28/2019 18:43
look at these silly goober birds
Tyler M.05/28/2019 01:28
Toucans look like tropical puffins
Helen J.05/27/2019 04:38
I've never seen a flying toucan before but now I have.
Siti M.05/23/2019 05:07
Beautiful birds.
Cathy M.05/23/2019 04:45
Very cool
Aleksis P.05/20/2019 23:21
thats pretty amazing
Daniel B.05/20/2019 14:37
It amazes me that some insist that a feature - like a bird's beak - has to have only one function. It doesn't have to be just for attracting a mate, or to just intimidate other creatures. Or even only to cool the bird. Why not all of the above? A mate may prefer a big beak BECAUSE a big beak helps the species as a whole, or BECAUSE it keeps danger away from the female and her brood. Or because it cools the bird. Or any of a number of reasons. It's not always just one or the other.
Meg L.05/20/2019 01:33
Interesting info