Woodland caribou could go extinct
One of Canada's most emblematic animal could soon disappear.
08/06/2018 7:39 AM
14 comments
Shelby H.12/27/2018 01:17
You forgot to mention wolves wolves wolves!!
Jeanne Y.12/26/2018 17:53
I will never understand Justin Trudeau’s lack of a conscience for the natural world.
Jis J.12/26/2018 14:52
Really a shame 🙁
Ann D.12/26/2018 07:40
Silently. And very fast.
Arianne I.12/26/2018 05:59
What have we done to our planet? 😭
Anna F.12/25/2018 05:58
Please build a Massive wall on the Forest line.. Please Protect our Precious wildlife.. :-)
Ryan L.12/25/2018 05:55
Maybe Santa keeps spare reindeer like we keep spare tires he puts a lot of miles on them bad boys
Spencer P.12/24/2018 22:47
Most Woodland caribou haven’t been open for hunting in bc for 20 years now. You wanna help with population growth? then support more predator control like OUR biologists haha. Highways and trains kill thousands every year in bc not including our out of control wolf population in the northern section of BC. the population actually been increasing since The early 2000s because of wildlife support efforts of conservationists such as myself only people who still whack them with a rifle are aboriginals You people (brutnature) clearly arnt out in the bush doing the boot work you’re just sitting behind a computer in the big city claiming unscientific gibberish because you’re a bunch of pencils pushing pansies that have little credibility. Just look at the video anyone who knows wildlife would notice the mashing of species and environments in the video clips provided. The last 2 years well hunting moose Near the peace river I personally have seen over 6 different healthy groups of caribou... including 2 massive matriarch bulls courting 7 cows just this season btw NOT herds... groups! 5-10 animals. Woodland caribou don’t have “herds” like their cousins up in the tundra or the arctic regions. XD but y’all wouldn’t know that you just get your info from Wikipedia SMH
Jeffrey L.12/24/2018 20:05
Why are they in decline?
William J.09/28/2018 14:43
WE have been "IN" a mass extinction for some years now, people point to the cute animals but we are definately next.
Taipan S.09/28/2018 13:31
Another species on the danger list.
Weng L.09/28/2018 01:38
And so many reasons.. but the root of problems is human population .
Versace M.09/28/2018 01:20
Lies
Claire B.09/27/2018 20:45
!!!! Mais mais mais tu vois qu’on aurait du partir faire notre élevage!! 😰😱😱😱