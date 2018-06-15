back
World agriculture is polluting our planet
How can we reduce the environmental impact of agriculture? Here's the best solution according to scientists.
06/15/2018 10:39 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 3:30
Beekeeper teaches TikTok why we should care about bees
- 3:01
#TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
- 3:00
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
26 comments
Annie M.12/22/2021 04:47
yeah go vegan
Amit T.12/17/2021 13:44
Let's start with limiting the consumption of beef & sea foods .
Heidi S.12/17/2021 10:09
The world believes that MORE is better! Before a few heads of cattle was normal But now it has to be THOUSANDS! The greedy attitude is killing us.
Luca D.12/17/2021 06:38
Tell this to the meat and diary industry
Sayantan M.06/28/2021 19:58
100 g of beef can produce up to 105 kg of greenhouse gas!! It's good that most Indians don't eat beef!! 👏👏👏🙌
Rajesh S.06/28/2021 19:06
Hi
Murali D.06/28/2021 15:56
It's not factually correct.
Koh G.06/28/2021 15:06
Too bad in my country, vegan or vegetarian food are more pricey than non-veg... Please try to make videos to end world hunger and poverty instead.
Hervé F.06/28/2021 14:50
Interesting to respect the environment and reduce the pollution. But it's not possible because of business of big companies and farmers who have difficulties to survive with better environmentals measures. A non intensive agriculture could be the solution but not good for the business. Money will always be more important than the respect of the environment.
लुइस इ.06/25/2021 15:22
Or consumption on aquaculture products will be the better alternatives along with insect consumption.
Eddie L.06/25/2021 12:53
Ps ...... YOU HAVE JUST LOST A VIEWER....
Manuela L.06/25/2021 12:46
The most ridiculous post from you.
Brett A.03/15/2021 17:13
Veganism is anti organic and BD pro chemical and plastic, regions of the world that is too cold or steep or rocky for veg production is more condicive to livestock. Factory farming is a crock and should be phased out. Cultivation and herbicide use removes C from the soil and it ends up in the atmoshere, photosynthesis pumps carbon into the soil when toxic poisons are removed from crop production
Richie B.03/05/2021 02:20
Researchers in a 2018 Oxford University study said, "A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gases, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use, and water use. . . . It is far bigger than cutting down on your flights or buying an electric car, as these only cut greenhouse gas emissions." https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/ask-ms-green/what-most-effective-thing-individual-can-do-help-earth
Austin Y.02/25/2021 13:13
We're Omnivores and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
Gilly S.02/25/2021 08:41
How come we never had this problem until now, in my early years we had smoke from trains and factories especially other sugar beet smell which smelt beautiful as when that started you knew it was soon Christmas.
Roy M.02/25/2021 08:31
So we kill all the domestic livestock?
Gulden L.02/24/2021 22:18
😯😥
Binita P.08/25/2018 15:26
K garnu vegetarian banna sake hunthyo
Rick D.08/19/2018 07:13
"Scientists" haven't found "a way" to do anything