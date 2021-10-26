back
“Catcalls of NYC” calls out street harassment
"Keep walking, f—ing hoe." To show how violent sexual harassment can be, these women are writing down catcalls they’ve experienced on the streets of New York City ... Catcalls of NYC
10/26/2021 12:29 PM
9 comments
Shaun H.21 hours
Wow ! That penmanship is amazing !
Aditi G.2 days
This is horrifying 😶
Kazal T.3 days
কারণ আপনারা মানুষ স্বাধীনতা ও শান্তির স্বর্গে বাস করছেন যা USA বা আমেরিকা 🇺🇸 আপনারা এটা নিয়ে গর্ব করা উচিত, যখন দেখা বা পড়ার সময়... আপনি তথাকথিত মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সব ধরনের নগ্ন জিনিস অবিরামভাবে দেখেন 🇺🇸
Kazal T.3 days
Because you people are living freedom and peace paradise which is USA or America 🇺🇸 You should proud of it, when seeing or reading... you all kinds of naked things Endlessly in so called United States of America 🇺🇸
Susan D.3 days
Achmad D.3 days
lets put it on different prespective, if its done by women, nobody consider it sexual harrasement, so if you do really care about sexual harrasement you shouldnt criminalise men only, or your true goal is something else
Gail L.3 days
Let's put some catcalls here on Facebook! I was already married and in a parking lot putting my four very young daughters into their car seats, fastening all their seat belts. A couple men walked by and said quite loudly..."Wow, there's a person who likes to F... a lot!" I will never forget that and am also very grateful my daughters were too young to understand the words.
Sebastian J.3 days
Many men have totally failed at being men. We need to stop the blatant misogyny. I see it every day I log into this site. I don't know how women don't completely lose faith in men.
Don S.3 days
This totally wasn’t planned or orchestrated in anyway by a for profit organisation