'Count every vote' vs. 'Stop the count'
"Count every vote!" "Stop the count!" Rival protests are emerging as delayed election results leave the country on edge.
11/05/2020 5:57 PMupdated: 11/05/2020 6:04 PM
29 comments
André L.26 minutes
How does stopping the count make any sense in any election? 🤔 This people have been just brainwashed or is it me?
Ifaz S.27 minutes
Steven S.37 minutes
Should be renamed the Ununited States of America!
Karen J.40 minutes
Can't stand Trump
Crystal H.44 minutes
They need to quit spreading the virus and go home. It's rediculous. Counting isn't cheating it's democracy.
Kweku R.an hour
Very shame and disgraceful, yet they go to Africa and talk about democracy..smfd
Bobby B.an hour
Do Trump supporters realize that trump would lose if the counts stopped?
Jose R.an hour
This is crazy
Kenta S.an hour
Dumb people are funny 🤣 Also dangerous 🙃
Noor A.an hour
Of course count every vote.....
Aaron F.an hour
https://uniteamericafirst.com/usps-whistleblower-in-michigan-claims-higher-ups-were-engaging-in-voter-fraud/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook
Liz K.an hour
Those people pounding on the glass doors demanding the count to be stopped must be the reason so many businesses boarded up. Now I see why. Clowns.
Mitchell T.an hour
Stop stopping the Count!That doesn't count!!
Melanie M.an hour
How y’all get these masks so fast man😂
Ali H.an hour
Everybody must love Trump🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Etienne H.an hour
So many people who weren’t raised right
Alex S.an hour
What a huge difference in people 😊
Beau V.an hour
What I'm wondering is why either side hasn't come up with the idea to livestream voter Counting. nothing says honesty, integrity in a free and fair elections when you are under public eye...
Dembo J.an hour
They must continue to count every vote. count every vote. COUNT EVERY VOTE COUNT EVERY VOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTE. Goddemn it。
William H.an hour
Stop the count Biden wins