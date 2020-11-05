back

'Count every vote' vs. 'Stop the count'

"Count every vote!" "Stop the count!" Rival protests are emerging as delayed election results leave the country on edge.

11/05/2020 5:57 PMupdated: 11/05/2020 6:04 PM
29 comments

  • André L.
    26 minutes

    How does stopping the count make any sense in any election? 🤔 This people have been just brainwashed or is it me?

  • Ifaz S.
    27 minutes

    Entertainment

  • Steven S.
    37 minutes

    Should be renamed the Ununited States of America!

  • Karen J.
    40 minutes

    Can't stand Trump

  • Crystal H.
    44 minutes

    They need to quit spreading the virus and go home. It's rediculous. Counting isn't cheating it's democracy.

  • Kweku R.
    an hour

    Very shame and disgraceful, yet they go to Africa and talk about democracy..smfd

  • Bobby B.
    an hour

    Do Trump supporters realize that trump would lose if the counts stopped?

  • Jose R.
    an hour

    This is crazy

  • Kenta S.
    an hour

    Dumb people are funny 🤣 Also dangerous 🙃

  • Noor A.
    an hour

    Of course count every vote.....

  • Aaron F.
    an hour

    https://uniteamericafirst.com/usps-whistleblower-in-michigan-claims-higher-ups-were-engaging-in-voter-fraud/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook

  • Liz K.
    an hour

    Those people pounding on the glass doors demanding the count to be stopped must be the reason so many businesses boarded up. Now I see why. Clowns.

  • Mitchell T.
    an hour

    Stop stopping the Count!That doesn't count!!

  • Melanie M.
    an hour

    How y’all get these masks so fast man😂

  • Ali H.
    an hour

    Everybody must love Trump🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

  • Etienne H.
    an hour

    So many people who weren’t raised right

  • Alex S.
    an hour

    What a huge difference in people 😊

  • Beau V.
    an hour

    What I'm wondering is why either side hasn't come up with the idea to livestream voter Counting. nothing says honesty, integrity in a free and fair elections when you are under public eye...

  • Dembo J.
    an hour

    They must continue to count every vote. count every vote. COUNT EVERY VOTE COUNT EVERY VOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTE. Goddemn it。

  • William H.
    an hour

    Stop the count Biden wins

