"I Am Vanessa Guillén Act" aims to change how the military handles sexual assault allegations
She was a soldier whose murder sparked nationwide outrage and became known as the Army's #MeToo. Now the "I Am Vanessa Guillén Act" aims to change the way sexual assault investigations are handled in the military. Vanessa Guillén's sister speaks to Brut ...
02/05/2022 2:57 PM
1 comment
Denise T.an hour
This is so sad it's about time this is taking place, this is about time people are taking a stand against the military which are corrupt just like the police departments, they're just as worse as the police department these men with badges, are just hypocritical and just blatant disrespectful and how could you even want to consider yourself to be a United States official in the military who are raping women you're sick demented and you really need help this need to be abolish, so glad Biden signed that paper this really needs to be addressed both of my nieces were in the military and had similar incidents and it's been swept under the rug for so long, I am so glad this is happening continue to push continue to strive to God be the glory this is being open and brought to attention and now that we have social media we can expose all the perverts all the freaks all the weirdos who are hiding under there badges and military organizations time for a change no more buffoonery you will be exposed and brought to light enough is enough I'm just appalled how anyone can just take away someone's human rights just like they own them and do what they want and then walk around like nothing ever even happen has to be a sick individual I'm praying for you ladies keep fighting because you have backing now I just don't understand why would they wouldn't want to sign everything on that bill this happens to deal with women like enough of America treating women like we are second hand citizens regardless of our colors and race like wake up America right is right wrong is wrong at the end of the day just do the right thing that's it just do the right thing it's not that hard God bless.😇🙏❤️💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏