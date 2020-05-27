back
"I can't breathe": George Floyd's death sparks outrage
His name was George Floyd. He was an unarmed 46-year-old black man.
05/27/2020 4:54 PMupdated: 05/27/2020 5:06 PM
154 comments
Eledir O.11 minutes
I want the names of those mtf 😠
Sam I.12 minutes
These cops should be shot
Desme J.13 minutes
RIP George. I am so sorry your life was taken from you so heartlessly and needlessly. Comiserations and love to your family and friends xx
Rilwan Y.14 minutes
Officer is very bad May Allah give victime family patienc 🙁
Syed S.14 minutes
What a garbage country if the police is actually killing civilians rather than protecting.
Danilo P.15 minutes
Sadly unbelievable... He wanted to kill the guy
Donna L.17 minutes
This is so sad. Some of these police think they above the law. They not only should loose their jobs but go to jail. As for the family so sorry for ur loss may God be with you all. Get a LAWYER AND TAKE THOSE 4 FOR ALL THEY GOT BE4 THEY CHANGE EVERYTHING THEY OWN INTO SOMEONES ELSES NAME. GO AFTER THEM
Jennifer G.20 minutes
She better learn how to wear a mask.
Fe A.20 minutes
You bad officer... go to hell where you are destined for what you have done to this human being because he was ablack man. Gid said... vengeance is mine. You will reap what you sow. Think of your family when time comes for them to be in the situation of your poor victim. Hell is a place for you forever not unless you repent.
Bahodir K.20 minutes
An ultra racist angry face. He killed on purpose and most he can face is to change his job
Eric B.22 minutes
Of course they sent a black officer to apologize, smh....
Sherif I.23 minutes
Why hasn’t no one wasted that pig yet ?!
Sami H.24 minutes
Don’t be fooled when they say it’s not about race when unarmed black people are killed for no reason and armed white extremists are met with restraint in Michigan state.
Joe M.24 minutes
Horrible, just horrible... That was an execution!
Niyaz G.25 minutes
If this idiot police officer where Muslim. They will definitely call him a terrorist. But now I am sure most of you racist people calling him a hero because he killed a black man
Eric G.25 minutes
If you watch his facial expressions he knew what he wanted to do. Kill this man. Murder!!! Plain and simple. Prison and in General Population. Let him die as well
Derek S.26 minutes
My thing is... How u wanna expect to hold someone accountable for their faults with lethal force over such a petty accusation and in turn break laws and take lives in the process... That's pretty counter-intuitive.
Andrea P.27 minutes
There needs to be better training and better mental evaluations. We need police officers to keep peace and protect. But they also need to be mentally capable....Skin color should never play any kinda part in their decisions and behaviors.
Janie W.31 minutes
This cop is a very sick person, I will not say a human because he is inhuman. Wish someone would put a knee on his neck.he deserves to be strung up
Summaiya A.31 minutes
Fired??? Wtf?? Shoot them so that this doesn't happen again.