"I'm madder than hell." - Sen. Elizabeth Warren on SCOTUS' draft opinion
"I'm madder than hell." This was Elizabeth Warren's reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade ...
05/04/2022 5:54 PMupdated: 05/04/2022 5:54 PM
"I'm madder than hell." - Sen. Elizabeth Warren on SCOTUS' draft opinion
26 comments
Sherri S.2 hours
She's an insurrectionist
Okocha F.3 hours
exactly! What's undemocratic about wanting Americans and not Justices to decide?
Okocha F.4 hours
And this reaction is about a proposed change of a ruling that was made for the whole of America by a few Justices of the US Supreme Court in 1973 right? This woman is a hypocrite
Leo D.9 hours
Life is life no matter what
Harold R.14 hours
Many are leaving the dems.
Marge C.14 hours
Ewwwww
William S.16 hours
And one Lieng witch can dictate to 350 million Americans .Although she is a reasonable argument for abortion .The problem with demosocialists is they believe in free speech as long as you agree with them. To me this looks like the unborn babies get a vote on the subject, so what's the problem.
Christine M.17 hours
Nothing like taking full political advantage of something that hasn't happened. Senator Warren go back home and have a beer...chill out.
Aquinas N.18 hours
She will be among those answering for the deaths of millions of children.
Jennifer M.18 hours
So today we can NOW DEFINE what a woman is?
Debbie S.18 hours
Thank you Senator Elizabeth Warren for protecting the health and welfare of girls and women!!
Aaron S.18 hours
Okay Pocahontas
Robert P.19 hours
Another Anti Christian Moron
Ray G.19 hours
WHO CARES GO BACK TO UR TRIBE!
Richard S.19 hours
Sounds like the very extremists she’s criticizing.
Moses G.20 hours
Meanwhile her party supports Nazism https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk
Joana W.20 hours
THANK YOU SENATOR ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥
Judy L.20 hours
So am I.
SI T.20 hours
I'm pro life Life is responsiblity abortion is non responsible act and extermination of life that no one have the power to create or to end it
Andrew P.20 hours
Why is Fauxcahauntus not mad at this corrupt communist regime, who is totally at fault with high gas prices, inflation, open border, crime outta control. This is a deflection. Be aware.