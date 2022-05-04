back

"I'm madder than hell." - Sen. Elizabeth Warren on SCOTUS' draft opinion

"I'm madder than hell." This was Elizabeth Warren's reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade ...

05/04/2022 5:54 PMupdated: 05/04/2022 5:54 PM
    "I'm madder than hell." - Sen. Elizabeth Warren on SCOTUS' draft opinion

26 comments

  • Sherri S.
    2 hours

    She's an insurrectionist

  • Okocha F.
    3 hours

    exactly! What's undemocratic about wanting Americans and not Justices to decide?

  • Okocha F.
    4 hours

    And this reaction is about a proposed change of a ruling that was made for the whole of America by a few Justices of the US Supreme Court in 1973 right? This woman is a hypocrite

  • Leo D.
    9 hours

    Life is life no matter what

  • Harold R.
    14 hours

    Many are leaving the dems.

  • Marge C.
    14 hours

    Ewwwww

  • William S.
    16 hours

    And one Lieng witch can dictate to 350 million Americans .Although she is a reasonable argument for abortion .The problem with demosocialists is they believe in free speech as long as you agree with them. To me this looks like the unborn babies get a vote on the subject, so what's the problem.

  • Christine M.
    17 hours

    Nothing like taking full political advantage of something that hasn't happened. Senator Warren go back home and have a beer...chill out.

  • Aquinas N.
    18 hours

    She will be among those answering for the deaths of millions of children.

  • Jennifer M.
    18 hours

    So today we can NOW DEFINE what a woman is?

  • Debbie S.
    18 hours

    Thank you Senator Elizabeth Warren for protecting the health and welfare of girls and women!!

  • Aaron S.
    18 hours

    Okay Pocahontas

  • Robert P.
    19 hours

    Another Anti Christian Moron

  • Ray G.
    19 hours

    WHO CARES GO BACK TO UR TRIBE!

  • Richard S.
    19 hours

    Sounds like the very extremists she’s criticizing.

  • Moses G.
    20 hours

    Meanwhile her party supports Nazism https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk

  • Joana W.
    20 hours

    THANK YOU SENATOR ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

  • Judy L.
    20 hours

    So am I.

  • SI T.
    20 hours

    I'm pro life Life is responsiblity abortion is non responsible act and extermination of life that no one have the power to create or to end it

  • Andrew P.
    20 hours

    Why is Fauxcahauntus not mad at this corrupt communist regime, who is totally at fault with high gas prices, inflation, open border, crime outta control. This is a deflection. Be aware.

