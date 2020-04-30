back

"I'm not a doctor, but..."

As he himself says it, he's not a doctor. Please do not follow medical advice from Donald Trump.

04/30/2020 12:28 PM
34 comments

  • Ruben J.
    19 minutes

    .let him try it first and he can let us know if that drug he is talking about works!!!!!!! Thats all I'm saying

  • Tracy C.
    22 minutes

    At least ultra violet not “ infra red” 😂

  • Alistair C.
    25 minutes

    Please! Can you Trump voters do it one more time? Another four years please?

  • Michelle R.
    25 minutes

    He is the kind of guy that tries to overhear the smart people discussing topics and then steal bits and pieces to repeat and try to sound smart. It doesn’t ever play out that way. 😆

  • May R.
    26 minutes

    USA is the land of the free right? There you have it, the President free to do whatever the hell he feels like it. And home of the brave too? He's brave enough to show his orange face to millions of people acting like he's doing the right thing even if all hell has broken loose. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

  • Claus B.
    29 minutes

    The sad thing is. He is the President of the USA

  • Edy T.
    31 minutes

    I hope all Trump followers FOLLOW his advice. Inject yourself with bleach or disinfectants then lie down and kiss his picture. Then and only then, America will be great again

  • Alistair C.
    31 minutes

    Heheheheh! Hilarious person! It’s so unreal the people gave him so much power! 🤯🥳🥳🤯😂😂😂

  • Alistair C.
    35 minutes

    I love it when he always say „...sounds interesting to me“ gaaaaahahahahhaha 🥳🥳🥳

  • Roman L.
    37 minutes

    Brut is like BILD in Germany nobody needs it 😂

  • Steve C.
    39 minutes

    This fool is so deep, let's hope he can never dig out.

  • Willie F.
    an hour

    The sun I agree Mr President. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/sunlight-humidity-kill-coronavirus-fastest-scientists-200424065853466.html

  • Ricky M.
    an hour

    Hahahahaha...... He is a real gambler..... He ain't a Doctor but his got it all under control...... What a president..

  • Patricia S.
    an hour

    Patético!

  • Nasir B.
    an hour

    Hello sir Donald Trump help me Plz I'm Disabled Visa USA Money Dollar Help me in My Health plz Call 00923007199445

  • Alan G.
    an hour

    Donnie: Go back to your office and play with your toys. You aren't smart enough to play doctor.

  • Pebbles D.
    an hour

    Really ? This President is not a " stable Genius " : #45 is scary and a mad man ! Anyone taking sdvice from Trump is doomed !

  • SharOn T.
    an hour

    🙍‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Fatuwa D.
    an hour

    This man is worse than corona virus... Look at how he turn America into...

  • Alan R.
    an hour

    His last line was the biggest lie out of them all...............