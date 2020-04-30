"I'm not a doctor, but..."
The life of Phyllis Schlafly
What is the Defense Production Act?
A timeline of the coronavirus
David Graeber: Essential vs. bullsh** jobs
The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci
.let him try it first and he can let us know if that drug he is talking about works!!!!!!! Thats all I'm saying
At least ultra violet not “ infra red” 😂
Please! Can you Trump voters do it one more time? Another four years please?
He is the kind of guy that tries to overhear the smart people discussing topics and then steal bits and pieces to repeat and try to sound smart. It doesn’t ever play out that way. 😆
USA is the land of the free right? There you have it, the President free to do whatever the hell he feels like it. And home of the brave too? He's brave enough to show his orange face to millions of people acting like he's doing the right thing even if all hell has broken loose. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
The sad thing is. He is the President of the USA
I hope all Trump followers FOLLOW his advice. Inject yourself with bleach or disinfectants then lie down and kiss his picture. Then and only then, America will be great again
Heheheheh! Hilarious person! It’s so unreal the people gave him so much power! 🤯🥳🥳🤯😂😂😂
I love it when he always say „...sounds interesting to me“ gaaaaahahahahhaha 🥳🥳🥳
Brut is like BILD in Germany nobody needs it 😂
This fool is so deep, let's hope he can never dig out.
The sun I agree Mr President.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/sunlight-humidity-kill-coronavirus-fastest-scientists-200424065853466.html
Hahahahaha...... He is a real gambler..... He ain't a Doctor but his got it all under control...... What a president..
Patético!
Hello sir Donald Trump help me Plz I'm Disabled Visa USA Money Dollar Help me in My Health plz Call 00923007199445
Donnie: Go back to your office and play with your toys. You aren't smart enough to play doctor.
Really ? This President is not a " stable Genius " : #45 is scary and a mad man ! Anyone taking sdvice from Trump is doomed !
🙍♀️🤦🏻♀️
This man is worse than corona virus...
Look at how he turn America into...
His last line was the biggest lie out of them all...............
34 comments
Ruben J.19 minutes
.let him try it first and he can let us know if that drug he is talking about works!!!!!!! Thats all I'm saying
Tracy C.22 minutes
At least ultra violet not “ infra red” 😂
Alistair C.25 minutes
Please! Can you Trump voters do it one more time? Another four years please?
Michelle R.25 minutes
He is the kind of guy that tries to overhear the smart people discussing topics and then steal bits and pieces to repeat and try to sound smart. It doesn’t ever play out that way. 😆
May R.26 minutes
USA is the land of the free right? There you have it, the President free to do whatever the hell he feels like it. And home of the brave too? He's brave enough to show his orange face to millions of people acting like he's doing the right thing even if all hell has broken loose. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
Claus B.29 minutes
The sad thing is. He is the President of the USA
Edy T.31 minutes
I hope all Trump followers FOLLOW his advice. Inject yourself with bleach or disinfectants then lie down and kiss his picture. Then and only then, America will be great again
Alistair C.31 minutes
Heheheheh! Hilarious person! It’s so unreal the people gave him so much power! 🤯🥳🥳🤯😂😂😂
Alistair C.35 minutes
I love it when he always say „...sounds interesting to me“ gaaaaahahahahhaha 🥳🥳🥳
Roman L.37 minutes
Brut is like BILD in Germany nobody needs it 😂
Steve C.39 minutes
This fool is so deep, let's hope he can never dig out.
Willie F.an hour
The sun I agree Mr President. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/sunlight-humidity-kill-coronavirus-fastest-scientists-200424065853466.html
Ricky M.an hour
Hahahahaha...... He is a real gambler..... He ain't a Doctor but his got it all under control...... What a president..
Patricia S.an hour
Patético!
Nasir B.an hour
Hello sir Donald Trump help me Plz I'm Disabled Visa USA Money Dollar Help me in My Health plz Call 00923007199445
Alan G.an hour
Donnie: Go back to your office and play with your toys. You aren't smart enough to play doctor.
Pebbles D.an hour
Really ? This President is not a " stable Genius " : #45 is scary and a mad man ! Anyone taking sdvice from Trump is doomed !
SharOn T.an hour
🙍♀️🤦🏻♀️
Fatuwa D.an hour
This man is worse than corona virus... Look at how he turn America into...
Alan R.an hour
His last line was the biggest lie out of them all...............