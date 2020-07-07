back
#IamVanessaGuillén, the military's #MeToo
She was a 19-year-old soldier. Authorities say she was killed by a fellow service member. Following the death of Vanessa Guillén, women in the military are denouncing sexual harassment and assault within their ranks...
Read the full story on Vanessa Guillén: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/us/fort-hood-soldier-vanessa-guillen-remains-found.html