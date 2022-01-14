back

"It's basically a fat suit in pieces": Model calls out plus-size modeling industry

This size 8 model is exposing the fat suits she's made to wear as a "plus-size model"...

01/14/2022 5:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:08

    "It's basically a fat suit in pieces": Model calls out plus-size modeling industry

  2. 6:51

    Why people are calling out "America's Next Top Model"

  3. 4:05

    He wants to get rejected every day for 100 days. Here’s why.

  4. 4:25

    Art that shows what schizophrenia feels like

  5. 4:30

    The surprising history of the mullet

  6. 5:27

    The life of Jonathan Van Ness

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.