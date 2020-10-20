back

'Lock them up' chant a fixture at Trump rallies

Three words in particular are often heard at Donald Trump's campaign rallies: "Lock them up…"

10/20/2020 10:00 PM
50 comments

  • Marie C.
    31 minutes

    Of anyone should get locked up, IT,S YOU!!!

  • Pardosi R.
    42 minutes

    Super president ❤️

  • Michel P.
    2 hours

    let lock him up and get rid of the key flush it

  • Meski G.
    2 hours

    Most of the people who were working for him are locked up.

  • Donald H.
    2 hours

    Gosh, I liked the "Mexico" chant better when Trump asked who was going to pay for a wall. I give his supporters credit though, they've been able to master two canned responses

  • David B.
    2 hours

    wish some one would lock him up.

  • Bruce M.
    2 hours

    Wile all along Trump is the one that need locking up!

  • Frank G.
    3 hours

    He lies and his followers eat it up..Still waiting for him to lock up Hillary ...tick.tick..tick...time running out..All talk..

  • Michael T.
    3 hours

    Poor american people. The whole world is laughing about this "president"

  • Lynda B.
    5 hours

    LOCK HIM UP, he's the worst president EVER.

  • Lucy L.
    5 hours

    why can't we lock up pos-trump? he's the bad guy...

  • Dennis W.
    5 hours

    Lock up this pathetic fat ugly clown PERIOD 🤡💩

  • Mehdi B.
    7 hours

    Lock em up, all democrats

  • Karen O.
    7 hours

    He is so scared when they come around after the election that he could get locked up

  • Gundi Z.
    8 hours

    Unbelievable ,what a childish behaving

  • Hailey S.
    8 hours

    Trump 2020🤷🏼‍♀️

  • Nelson B.
    9 hours

    What a frickin idiot uneducated bankruptcy Antiamerican bigot draft dodger Trump! You Trump who owes $42 million dollars in taxes and asked Russia for 45 ventilators in exchange for aid and The Russians jokingly sent you 45 ventilators that don't work. Trump you got played. Like Trump enablers got, and getting played. Trump is a racist Antiamerican draft dodger LIAR

  • Florian K.
    10 hours

    https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/opinion/todaysdebate/2020/10/20/elect-joe-biden-reject-donald-trump-editorials-debates/5919435002/

  • Antoine D.
    10 hours

    They should be in jail for Iraq and many other things trump also duck both of them but vote for Biden, because the Supreme Court, even though he likes her

  • Hammad R.
    10 hours

    Moron

