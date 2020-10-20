When rappers' politics draw controversy
'Lock them up' chant a fixture at Trump rallies
Get your booty to the polls
Donald Trump's super fan passes away
Donald Trump's relationship with social distancing
The life of Jacinda Ardern
Of anyone should get locked up, IT,S YOU!!!
Super president ❤️
let lock him up and get rid of the key flush it
Most of the people who were working for him are locked up.
Gosh, I liked the "Mexico" chant better when Trump asked who was going to pay for a wall. I give his supporters credit though, they've been able to master two canned responses
wish some one would lock him up.
Wile all along Trump is the one that need locking up!
He lies and his followers eat it up..Still waiting for him to lock up Hillary ...tick.tick..tick...time running out..All talk..
Poor american people. The whole world is laughing about this "president"
LOCK HIM UP, he's the worst president EVER.
why can't we lock up pos-trump? he's the bad guy...
Lock up this pathetic fat ugly clown PERIOD 🤡💩
Lock em up, all democrats
He is so scared when they come around after the election that he could get locked up
Unbelievable ,what a childish behaving
Trump 2020🤷🏼♀️
What a frickin idiot uneducated bankruptcy Antiamerican bigot draft dodger Trump! You Trump who owes $42 million dollars in taxes and asked Russia for 45 ventilators in exchange for aid and The Russians jokingly sent you 45 ventilators that don't work. Trump you got played. Like Trump enablers got, and getting played. Trump is a racist Antiamerican draft dodger LIAR
https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/opinion/todaysdebate/2020/10/20/elect-joe-biden-reject-donald-trump-editorials-debates/5919435002/
They should be in jail for Iraq and many other things trump also duck both of them but vote for Biden, because the Supreme Court, even though he likes her
Moron
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
50 comments
Marie C.31 minutes
Of anyone should get locked up, IT,S YOU!!!
Pardosi R.42 minutes
Super president ❤️
Michel P.2 hours
let lock him up and get rid of the key flush it
Meski G.2 hours
Most of the people who were working for him are locked up.
Donald H.2 hours
Gosh, I liked the "Mexico" chant better when Trump asked who was going to pay for a wall. I give his supporters credit though, they've been able to master two canned responses
David B.2 hours
wish some one would lock him up.
Bruce M.2 hours
Wile all along Trump is the one that need locking up!
Frank G.3 hours
He lies and his followers eat it up..Still waiting for him to lock up Hillary ...tick.tick..tick...time running out..All talk..
Michael T.3 hours
Poor american people. The whole world is laughing about this "president"
Lynda B.5 hours
LOCK HIM UP, he's the worst president EVER.
Lucy L.5 hours
why can't we lock up pos-trump? he's the bad guy...
Dennis W.5 hours
Lock up this pathetic fat ugly clown PERIOD 🤡💩
Mehdi B.7 hours
Lock em up, all democrats
Karen O.7 hours
He is so scared when they come around after the election that he could get locked up
Gundi Z.8 hours
Unbelievable ,what a childish behaving
Hailey S.8 hours
Trump 2020🤷🏼♀️
Nelson B.9 hours
What a frickin idiot uneducated bankruptcy Antiamerican bigot draft dodger Trump! You Trump who owes $42 million dollars in taxes and asked Russia for 45 ventilators in exchange for aid and The Russians jokingly sent you 45 ventilators that don't work. Trump you got played. Like Trump enablers got, and getting played. Trump is a racist Antiamerican draft dodger LIAR
Florian K.10 hours
https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/opinion/todaysdebate/2020/10/20/elect-joe-biden-reject-donald-trump-editorials-debates/5919435002/
Antoine D.10 hours
They should be in jail for Iraq and many other things trump also duck both of them but vote for Biden, because the Supreme Court, even though he likes her
Hammad R.10 hours
Moron