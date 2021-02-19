back

"Mattress Mack" offers his furniture stores in Texas as shelter

"Mattress Mack" is once again offering his Texas furniture stores as shelter to those in need — as hundreds of thousands remain without power in freezing temperatures.

02/19/2021 11:22 PMupdated: 02/19/2021 11:25 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:14

    "Mattress Mack" offers his furniture stores in Texas as shelter

  2. 5:58

    Haitian protestors call for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse

  3. 2:55

    Tiny shelters for the homeless

  4. 3:49

    Man fosters terminally ill kids

  5. 1:22

    Mary Wilson discusses the role of music in the fight for racial justice

  6. 3:18

    The story of the coronavirus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.