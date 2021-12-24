back

#NoTrucksToColorado, explained

Truckers around the country are protesting the 110-year prison sentence for a driver who caused a car crash after his brakes failed, killing four people. Here’s what you need to know about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ story ... #NoTrucksToColorado

12/24/2021 1:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:55

    #NoTrucksToColorado, explained

  2. 4:24

    All they want for Christmas

  3. 3:51

    Christmas magic without Santa

  4. 3:41

    The men legislating about women’s bodies in America

  5. 4:19

    Transracial adoptees are speaking up about their struggles

  6. 5:12

    What intersex people are fighting for

2 comments

  • Comfo T.
    an hour

    It an unforeseen occurrence which everyone is praying 🙏 not to experience. God's support to the affected families 👪.

  • Jill B.
    an hour

    This is not justice!! This is so wrong,the judge should be investigated,the poor man didn't cause the breaks to fail.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.