#NoTrucksToColorado, explained
Truckers around the country are protesting the 110-year prison sentence for a driver who caused a car crash after his brakes failed, killing four people. Here’s what you need to know about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ story ... #NoTrucksToColorado
12/24/2021 1:58 PM
Comfo T.an hour
It an unforeseen occurrence which everyone is praying 🙏 not to experience. God's support to the affected families 👪.
Jill B.an hour
This is not justice!! This is so wrong,the judge should be investigated,the poor man didn't cause the breaks to fail.