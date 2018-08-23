back

'Sexiest Teacher Alive' Combats Gender Inequality

Once named the "sexiest teacher alive," he's teaching his class about combating gender inequality. 🙌

08/23/2018 5:01 PM
  • 2.8m
  • 64

Solutions

  1. How the world could eat 100% organic

  2. Therapy Memes Are Good For You

  3. Fighting Waste With Ugly Food

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

  5. The Dad Who Started the Changing Table Revolution

  6. This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

42 comments

  • Jordan C.
    10/13/2018 03:11

    He is absolutely the sweetest guy ever too!

  • Joichiro G.
    09/07/2018 16:58

    Such a white knight

  • Isaac W.
    09/04/2018 20:14

    gotta love how acceptable it is to objectify men.

  • Sakura K.
    09/04/2018 19:24

    I'm not sure how relevant this is to your capstone topic, but I thought you'd like it!

  • Terra L.
    08/31/2018 22:52

    Umm nope 👎

  • Amanda C.
    08/31/2018 20:15

    I look at this man and see John Travolta about 30 years ago.

  • Brianna C.
    08/31/2018 20:11

    I would’ve had perfect attendance 💀💀💁🏾‍♀️

  • Abir M.
    08/31/2018 18:28

    Loukili

  • Jessica P.
    08/31/2018 04:34

    i love this

  • Mariana B.
    08/30/2018 22:26

    TIENE EL MISMO APELLIDO DE ADOLFO

  • Devon C.
    08/30/2018 19:08

    Brut is slowly getting more retarded

  • Halaniz K.
    08/30/2018 19:08

    they ain’t never seen mr.pelky😂😂😭😭

  • Diana H.
    08/30/2018 12:59

    woooowww

  • Jasmine T.
    08/30/2018 11:46

    you’re doing amazing, sweetie

  • Caoimhe H.
    08/29/2018 22:02

    obviously haven’t seen our Paul!!

  • Karessa C.
    08/29/2018 17:50

    Okurrrrrr

  • Ronnie B.
    08/29/2018 11:46

    I beg to differ

  • Jessie N.
    08/27/2018 10:57

    am I blind? Cause I can’t see the sexy...

  • Mafela K.
    08/27/2018 06:42

    In the army they should be equaliti, why do 90% are men, in total labour work why do inequality

  • Michael R.
    08/27/2018 04:46

    This is the type of guy that’d let some dude bang his wife in front of him. Lol.