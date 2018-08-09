"Signs For Humanity" is Bringing Communities Together

He's bridging the divide between the deaf and hearing communities with Signs For Humanity — an easy how-to guide to learn sign language. 🤟
Múlan Z.07/24/2019 18:22
ASL
Tasha D.07/21/2019 03:40
It would be nice if my family learn
Helen C.12/26/2018 22:59
It should be in the UK too, everywhere as a standard, a second language. I spent 5 years learning German. Despite spending family holidays in France. I'd love to learn how to sign and intend to start. Xxx
Shelley K.12/24/2018 12:36
He wants to get it tonight in highschool and that would be amazing, but I think teaching signsbto babies and starting in grade one would be even better! My daughter is learning French now, why not ASL?
Ashley C.12/10/2018 01:07
a youtuber to check out!
Jeanie A.12/01/2018 19:02
There are several different sign languages around the world, would be good if their was a universal one.. Sally & possum is a children's tv show that teaches Auslan
Anthony G.11/27/2018 17:06
Hi guys I am from UK as in Leeds I am deaf as I use BSL (British sign language) as I know it so hard to try communicating with hearing people I have hearing friends as I thought people love to teach sign language but they can’t bother as how to communicate as I want to be communicate with hearing people with BSL so that what I want to be as my 2 family is hearing as I am only one deaf this family that is so sad 😞 to hard listening what my family say but sometimes I understand what they say you know what I mean is that right guys ??
Luis A.11/25/2018 06:48
now we can learn to sign
Ma-x L.11/18/2018 05:39
Vincent Mousseau toute mon admiration 😘
Jennifer R.11/16/2018 09:15
Hi yes i,m deaf half talk few
Steve F.11/16/2018 02:03
It’s not deaf or hearing it’s humans and ppl everywhere
Monica B.11/13/2018 21:59
watch whole video and tell me about yours opinions
Patty R.11/12/2018 13:27
We wanted to teach it at our h.s. where I work but there wasn’t a teacher available who could teach it. So many students wanted to take it.
Sarah A.11/12/2018 02:52
Am I the only one wondering what his parents were doing between the ages of 3 and 12?? I mean he’s trying to read lips for 9 years while the teachers facing the board???
Ieva P.11/08/2018 20:57
i`m not deaf but i vuld love to learn sign language,i all my life like watch how people use it,and i agree it shud be learned from nursery at all schools
Hannah N.11/08/2018 07:25
i watched this and though, “oh! I should tag Emma Faye” but I see you’ve already liked it 😂
Emelie B.11/07/2018 05:58
for kyky
Amina Z.11/06/2018 13:28
👍👍👍
Jelica J.11/06/2018 01:58
I love this!
Yuri W.11/04/2018 06:31
Not when that person has zero interest in learning....you can't make people learn something they don't want