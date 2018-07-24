He was shot and killed after a parking dispute, and the man who pulled the trigger will face no charges — all because of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
GC Y.10/11/2019 03:56
Hard lesson to learn
Jose P.09/07/2019 20:48
So should one that commits physical violence against someone for no reason at all. No one is always aiming to kill but that is what becomes the outcome.
Jose P.09/07/2019 20:48
But my reasoning is right on the money. What other than one instigating a violent encounter should we not consider that a legitimate "Stand Your Ground" action?? Without it one push can lead to a punch and punch to a severe strike and one dead on the ground. It's justified!!
Jose P.09/07/2019 20:47
One has no business to physically threaten one ,especially for no reason or no justification. Just as you feel that using armed weapon for self defense is not justified. Think of it both ways. Hands off others!!
Lewis W.11/09/2018 19:43
He killed that man, one push an he walked away....
William F.11/09/2018 18:49
First of all chick had no business parking in the illegal park spot!?!? Secondly, chick had too much mouth Third - Black put hands on someone White Man been going around making threats with his gun and arguing with people that parked illegally Both sides were wrong and White Man must got to jail
Manny O.11/09/2018 14:55
Mostly the black guy is in the wrong. He acted to tough in the situation. The white man confronted his wife about parking their. Her husband comes in with a push instead of saying what is happening here. Then pushes the guy over . That’s bs, the guy got scared and of course he will use his weapon. This is why you shouldn’t try acting high and mighty
Xavier S.10/09/2018 23:53
Just have guns to shoot back
James K.10/07/2018 16:09
So the moral of the story is don't put your hands on people? Ya know like the law says already
Charles K.10/06/2018 23:10
The man shouldnt get any time. He was physically assaulted by a criminal thug. Im glad he shot the thug. Needs to happen more often.
Aaron H.10/06/2018 07:10
Ok. This guy was pissed because a woman parked in a handicap spot? And that justified this guy to knock him to the ground? He should have never put his hands on him. He stood his ground! He won't have to worry about putting his hands on anyone else!!! It is not murder it's self defence. What if this guy pushed him and he fell and hit his head and died? Would you think that's murder or just an unfortunate incident? Parking in a handicap spot when not handicapped is a crime! As soon as he put his hands on him it was a felony!!!!! This should be a lesson to any one who reads this. This is a good death. You can't buy this kind of publicity!!!
Michaele L.10/05/2018 17:32
Um it wasn’t right to shoot in that instance....but seriously, why did Markeis push the guy down? He escalated an already bad situation. I think the shooter should go to jail. Life is precious and to lose a life over a parking spot is incredibly tragic.
Chris W.09/06/2018 00:37
Oh well.
Joey W.09/06/2018 00:20
That is not stand your ground that's let's play who think is the bigger man because he got butthurt all because he got pushed he should have not been harassing that woman plain and simple. And that was not stand your ground because after he pushed him the dude back up like 5 feet. He pulled out his gun after he already retreated and he sat there thinking for almost 3 seconds while aiming should I pull the trigger... Here's a little tip, stand your ground is not a thinking process it's a fear for your safety process where you shoot out of fear!
Aaron F.08/01/2018 01:24
Omg I yelled at his wife and he pushed me so I murdered him and now his child won’t have a father..... 🤬😡
Masoumeh F.07/29/2018 00:08
He teached something to he’s girl friend, do not park in handicap if u don’t have tag, and he teached he’s kid do not hit others if someone just ask or say something, even in argument do not turn “ exited “ ... no matter color and age, but in this case was a old man..
Lin T.07/28/2018 11:18
Pushing down strangers who may be armed with guns, you might get shot. Lesson learned. Common Sense.
Spiney N.07/27/2018 15:00
I love the lie in this title "Shot and Killed over parking dispute" NO!! Shot and killed after assaulting an elderly man. Look at you people being propagandized.
Thomas N.07/27/2018 14:57
Great law, but unfortunate situation. Guess you have to be careful who you put your hands on.
John V.07/27/2018 12:42
The reason why the guy is not being charged is because the dude that knocked him down took a fighting stance after attacking while the guy was on the ground.That showed intent to keep attacking.The guy had nowhere to retreat being on the ground.This is how the law sees it. Both of them are idiots.If you don't like a law then petition Congress to change it or become a politician and rewrite it and push it through the political machine.