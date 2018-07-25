"Stealth" Doesn't Mean Invisible

"Stealth" does not mean invisible, President Trump.
231 comments
Robert J.10/01/2018 19:49
It's called "Visible Mirrored Camouflage" ,or VMC. In addition to stealth technology(radars) It also uses very thin flexible LED screens to cover the bottom of the aircraft. These screens project an image of the sky above so as to camouflage it. This would make it invisible to the naked eye but only from the ground perspective. You're all retarded.😀
John H.08/10/2018 20:33
herr Strumpf does not know the difference between "Can't see it" and "Can't detect it from a long distance"
Victor S.08/01/2018 15:23
So he talks to the other side about how are planes are better than their planes?
Ferdie A.08/01/2018 02:34
Idiot ...
Irshad A.08/01/2018 02:07
😂
Omer Z.08/01/2018 00:55
Trump one thing is ignorant from that is there is power from he can't see or imagine which collapsed the Soviet Union with all its might. Haven't he seen the Tsunami how it destroyed everything. Trump don't boast too much there is a power who is able to destroy the world within a second let alone your heaps of aluminum toys.
Chris R.08/01/2018 00:53
🤡🤡
Antonio U.08/01/2018 00:07
Total a****** garbage president
Christian H.07/31/2018 23:22
Is Brut. implying some sort of strawman?
Jesse W.07/31/2018 22:02
Does he have a obsession with jets or something 😂😂
James H.07/31/2018 20:27
He didn't mean "is" invisible he means "isn't" he misspoke again....and again and again and again...
Jkhn H.07/31/2018 20:04
He is dumb as hell he truly think you can't see the plane
Moschovitis J.07/31/2018 18:37
People who take his words literally are dumber then they think he is. Invisible, can't see it, stealth. It all means invisible to radar. Bunch of idiots who support these posts.
Noah G.07/31/2018 06:01
Their invisible hahahhahah
Matthew A.07/31/2018 05:13
Fuuucl
Charlie A.07/31/2018 04:39
🤢🤮
Pat P.07/31/2018 04:12
Trump the imbecile embarrassment of the United States
Tony S.07/31/2018 03:30
It’s a jet that can’t be detected by radar. He’s not wrong. It’s hard to take a jet down when they’re flying at high speeds and can’t be detected by radar. IDIOTS
Adalberto A.07/31/2018 00:12
God helps us from this experiment.
Ellen S.07/30/2018 22:41
Too hideous to watch to the end - keeps on making the same mistakes...