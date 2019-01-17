back

"Tacos For Teachers" Feeds Striking L.A. Educators

Now that's something to taco-bout! Striking teachers in LA are being fed with tacos, thanks to this online campaign. 🌮

01/17/2019 12:20 PM
14 comments

  • Robert C.
    01/23/2019 22:54

    ban public education

  • Estevan F.
    01/22/2019 17:30

    Awesome

  • Tj H.
    01/22/2019 05:41

    Carnivores... Wow this is scary that somebody is that ignorant

  • Drew A.
    01/21/2019 05:48

    Y'all been failing the kids since the 80s, but let's not address that, right? Foh

  • Javier C.
    01/20/2019 19:27

    Funny to say there’s more prisons being made than public schools 🏫 think about it!!!!

  • Joe J.
    01/18/2019 03:58

    Lol carnivores

  • Sheikha A.
    01/17/2019 21:30

    👋

  • Mahaboob P.
    01/17/2019 17:15

    Good thing to..all.over in..world

  • Brut
    01/17/2019 14:57

    Teachers in the L.A. area have been striking since January 14th, check out this video to see why:

  • Kenny M.
    01/17/2019 13:59

    Go for everything you can get! A teacher has to eventually get a Master's Degree! And putting up with someone else's kids isn't easy work!!! There were times I gave some of my teachers trouble growing up!!!

  • Linda A.
    01/17/2019 12:53

    Way to go!!

  • Bilel B.
    01/17/2019 12:23

    Hi

  • Christopher J.
    01/17/2019 01:17

    And Mexico is going to pay for it

  • Hal F.
    01/17/2019 01:03

    Hope its not Taco Bell, trump is making them pay for his Shithole luncheon.