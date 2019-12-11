TBT Christmas at the White House

74 Years of Christmas at the White House

December 1945

On the White House lawn, for the first time in 4 years the community Christmas tree is lighted again. As several thousand stands in the snow to watch, President Truman presses a button and Christmas officially comes to Washington.

December 1957

President and Mrs. Eisenhower arrived for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, where they are joined by vice president and Mrs. Nixon. Before a crowd of thousands, the stage bears the traditional message of the season, and President Eisenhower delivered his own as he tells the nation that world peace is up to Russia.

December 12, 1983

Mr. T, star of The A-Team shed his tough guy image and donned a Santa Claus costume to assist First Lady Nancy Reagan in unveiling the Christmas decorations at the White House.

December 07, 1992

Dana Carvey demonstrated the finger-steepling that was part of his George Bush impersonation as the 41st president laughed at the White House

December 25, 1999

Doll makers fashioned toys of American historical figures for this tree

December 17, 2002

Mrs. Bush adopted the theme of "All Creatures Great and Small. … Like many families, the First Family decorated their Christmas tree with ornaments

December 8, 2006

Christmas at the White House 2006 allows visitors a glimpse into the magical White House holiday celebrations of 2006. The exhibit will be adorned with recreations and decorations of the Christmas White House holiday, behind-the-scenes photos, and a replica of the Blue Room White House Christmas tree.

December 3, 2009

More than 90 volunteers from 24 states have completed the transformation of the White House for Christmas. The theme for that year's decorations was Reflect Rejoice Renew.

December 7, 2017

Melania joined children making Christmas decorations in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Brut.