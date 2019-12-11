#TBT Christmas at the White House
From Trump telling a 7-year-old Santa doesn't exist to Nancy Reagan kissing Mr. T — here are some of the White House's most memorable Christmas moments. 🎄
74 Years of Christmas at the White House
December 1945
On the White House lawn, for the first time in 4 years the community Christmas tree is lighted again. As several thousand stands in the snow to watch, President Truman presses a button and Christmas officially comes to Washington.
December 1957
President and Mrs. Eisenhower arrived for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, where they are joined by vice president and Mrs. Nixon. Before a crowd of thousands, the stage bears the traditional message of the season, and President Eisenhower delivered his own as he tells the nation that world peace is up to Russia.
December 12, 1983
Mr. T, star of The A-Team shed his tough guy image and donned a Santa Claus costume to assist First Lady Nancy Reagan in unveiling the Christmas decorations at the White House.
December 07, 1992
Dana Carvey demonstrated the finger-steepling that was part of his George Bush impersonation as the 41st president laughed at the White House
December 25, 1999
Doll makers fashioned toys of American historical figures for this tree
December 17, 2002
Mrs. Bush adopted the theme of "All Creatures Great and Small. … Like many families, the First Family decorated their Christmas tree with ornaments
December 8, 2006
Christmas at the White House 2006 allows visitors a glimpse into the magical White House holiday celebrations of 2006. The exhibit will be adorned with recreations and decorations of the Christmas White House holiday, behind-the-scenes photos, and a replica of the Blue Room White House Christmas tree.
December 3, 2009
More than 90 volunteers from 24 states have completed the transformation of the White House for Christmas. The theme for that year's decorations was Reflect Rejoice Renew.
December 7, 2017
Melania joined children making Christmas decorations in the State Dining Room of the White House.
Brut.
- 33.1k
- 134
- 11
8 comments
Yessee J.4 hours
Impeach!
Kevis B.a day
Nancy felt Mr.D under that santa suit... And liked it
Draco M.2 days
Dear First Lady: This is America, speak American English!! Love, a Real American.
Robert G.4 days
TRUMP = POS
Matthew C.6 days
Hilary deff gifted someone a suicide. Lol
Риза Е.6 days
Я буду стоять 4 дня
Shango G.6 days
Trump can say there's no Santa but a teacher can't tell her student Santa don't exist . smh.
Arien C.6 days
You would try and discredit trump 😂