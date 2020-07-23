back

#TBT: Freedom Riders

They faced firebombing, mob violence, and arrest as they traveled through the South to end segregation on interstate buses. John Lewis was one of them. This is the story of the Freedom Riders.

07/23/2020 12:44 PM
  • 10.9k
  • 7

And even more

  1. 4:09

    #TBT: Freedom Riders

  2. 3:58

    Federal crackdown on Portland

  3. 8:03

    History of the birth control pill

  4. 4:38

    The Life of Harriet Tubman

  5. 6:40

    The life of Charlize Theron

  6. 9:09

    Duel: Defund vs. Reform the police

Arte - il est temps

5 comments

  • Ozy M.
    39 minutes

    All lives [email protected]'pore✌

  • Kitty B.
    an hour

    It may seem disrespectful if you jump to conclusions but I think the word Negro as a race should be one of honor.

  • Joy P.
    an hour

    We did this courage and conviction desperately now. Go Portland protestors.?

  • Burcu B.
    an hour

    Hepimiz insanız kimse ayrim yapyorsa o kendisi insanlkna şubhe etsin biz emanetuk bu dunayda ALLAHIN

  • Nour S.
    an hour

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger