#TBT: Greensboro Massacre
Forty years ago, a shootout between white nationalists and left-wing activists left five dead in Greensboro, North Carolina. This is what happened during and after the 88 second bloodbath.
The wounds still run deep
In broad daylight on November 3, 1979, gunshots rang out in Greensboro, NC. Hostility between the Communist Workers Party and the Ku Klux Klan had been escalating. With no police in sight, a caravan of cars filled with white supremacists drove by the CWP’s rally to oust the Klan from town. Anti-racist activists beat on the passing cars. Klansmen and Neo-Nazis responded by opening fire. Lasting 88 seconds, the shootout left 5 anti-Klan protesters dead and at least 10 wounded. An informant had warned them of the Klan’s plans.
Those accused of firing on demonstrators were later acquitted in 2 criminal trials. These two acquittals have been taken by the Nazis as a green light. A civil lawsuit found several white supremacists and 2 police officers responsible for the death of one of the demonstrators. evidence suggested Klansmen and Nazis intended to provoke violence that day, and police made no effort to intervene or even warn demonstrators about the planned confrontation. The family of one victim also sued the city, which ultimately paid them a $351,000 settlement after jurors found several people — including members of the police force — liable for his death, WFDD and the Department of Cultural Resources reported.
This was all long before the Charlottesville car attack in 2017 and the Charleston church shooting in 2015. The commission recommended certain steps for reconciliation, including formal acknowledgment from the city and an apology from the police department. They also suggested a monument be constructed on the site of the shootings, but none was built, according to the Department of Cultural Resources. A highway historical marker sits at the intersection of McConnell Road and Dunbar Street in Greensboro. It reads: “Ku Klux Klan members and American Nazis, on Nov. 3, 1979, shot and killed five Communist Workers Party members one-tenth mile north.” The city council finally apologized for the massacre in 2017.
Jay N.12/03/2019 23:48
I cant wait to see the anger over trump and i.c.e. in 50 years:/
EB C.12/02/2019 15:47
To this day we're getting taught about racism you want to learn about the past go to the library
Cedric C.12/01/2019 20:10
I think this is the Amerikkka trump wants back
Christopher L.12/01/2019 19:17
This why I don’t hesitate with you craccas. You craccas better have guns cause that’s the only thing that’s gone save you weak fuccs
Antonio M.12/01/2019 01:30
Wow, and it still happens! Sad.
Benny B.11/30/2019 23:02
Why was none of the Protesters packing heat to return fire? There have to be just a Inkling Of Thought that Neo-Nazis and white Supremacist are going to bring Weapons.
Kyle W.11/30/2019 21:52
Don’t pick a fight if your not ready to shoot back
Biff S.11/30/2019 21:15
I remember this. It seemed so unreal
Mike S.11/30/2019 20:45
Don't you just love the Antifa groups, they remind me both these groups, trying to silence anyone that does not agree with them, u know freedom of speech. Using violence to to intimidate, and hurt people, at peaceful rallies. Destroying personal and private property. And the main stream media, does not denounce them, nor cover this violent groups.
Russell R.11/30/2019 19:08
Every communist should be put against the wall.
Randy F.11/30/2019 18:58
They were the police
Michael H.11/30/2019 18:44
I tell you what .. Down in Texas .. Them white boys kkk member knows better then to pull that crap....
Alijah K.11/30/2019 17:25
History repeating itself-
Michael M.11/30/2019 14:04
Both groups are bad screw communist screw the klan
Donaven B.11/30/2019 13:45
I could have swore that I head them say as they rode by the protesters started harassing the drivers then they opened fire but then you hear the people say they got out for no reason ... hmmm
Patrick G.11/30/2019 13:24
Let's rewind: The Event that took place in GREENVILLE - Tulsa, Oklahoma When A Flourishing Town of A *Very Upscale Rich, Black Owned and Operated Wall Street Diverse, community* upon the RISE to Heights never Dreamed B4!! Was BURNED Down! and Destroyed. Through the Ashes After, "White" People left! Along with the KKK Military, "in which Aided in the Demise" of well OVER 1,000 lives were LOST Women and Children. In the highest Capacity of A Massacre That soon 2B Spread Nationwide On A much higher SCALE! In black communities. Not like this has ever been documented but, that Greensboro "incident" was A Reminder!! Of how the KKK Government has a history of terrorism against Thriving BLACK Communities across this country.. Peace ☮ No Grease ✊🌍
Forrestrd B.11/30/2019 13:17
They have changed from those pissy sheets to police uniforms now... I was not born when this happened but it does not surprise me niether... smh
Rooster F.11/30/2019 12:33
It's coming again just bigger
Beni M.11/30/2019 11:34
If you don't believe that the hate is still here today , just take your time and read these comments , you'll be awoken !!! F the dems and f the Republicans they are the most powerful gangs around with colors and ya falling deep into their bull💩...
Keith Q.11/30/2019 07:43
I'm a just leave this here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjpOcBi2Qms