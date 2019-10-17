TBT: Ken Bone Becomes 2016's Greatest Meme

Just a regular-joe celebrity

Remember Ken Bone? He became a viral sensation during the 2016 presidential election after his debate question about energy policy, which had a town hall format in which selected undecided voters ask questions directly to the candidates. Almost instantly, Bone was a household name giving way to talk show appearances an SNL parody and even cosplay.

“You know, looking back at it, I can see that my picture was trending on Twitter just because I was the funny-looking guy in the crowd before I ever said a word. Then when Anderson Cooper calls on me at the very end of the debate, he says my name is Ken Bone and everybody's like, "That's not a real name. That is totally fake." Well, I can assure you that is my real name. I was always essentially the same guy I am now, just nobody knew or cared who I was. I work at a power plant in southern Illinois. I am a control room operator, which is kind of the same thing you see Homer Simpson doing on TV. Sitting at the controls, monitoring the process, and making adjustments. I don't pretend like I'm representing people. People who are in similar situations to me might have wildly different ideas and views and I don't pretend to speak for anybody but myself. But it is nice that somebody from a working-class background is able to be a little bit more visible, so I guess that helps working-class folks out a little bit. So, I guess that part's cool,” says viral celebrity Ken Bone.

Within an hour of the debate's end, New York Magazine's internet-focused blog wrote a piece devoted to the popularity of Ken Bone on Twitter. Other major news sites including CNN, The Daily Dot, and Business Insider immediately covered Bone's rise to internet stardom. 3 years later, his life has normalized, and he's working to encourage political engagement. As for being a regular-joe celebrity? He’s all for it.

Brut.