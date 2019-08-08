TBT: Nixon’s Resignation Speech

"I have never been a quitter." On this day in 1974, President Nixon delivered his resignation speech in the wake of the Watergate scandal.
Tan T.11/20/2019 07:33
White House Plumbers 😀😀😀
Ssnthosh D.10/27/2019 06:03
.
J.R. C.08/28/2019 17:23
I can imagine Hillary Clinton's resignation speech for starting ww3 and gw bushs for being behind 911 but unfortunately that never and never will happen :( I'm saddened by the things people believe and disbelieve
Scott T.08/28/2019 11:27
In it with the FED and killed the gold standard amongst many other atrocities against the American people.
Scott T.08/28/2019 11:26
This POS
Kyle E.08/13/2019 20:48
Clinton lies to the nation and under oath committing a felony, his wife has done the same and it's gotten people killed and nothing even close to nixon...Obama was caught wiretapping the republicans offices, the same thing Nixon did to the Dems and no one batted an eye
Sal F.08/11/2019 13:43
You ARE a crook
Jeffrey M.08/10/2019 23:37
What an odd commercial for men's aftershave...
Frank M.08/10/2019 17:07
He lied...he was a criminal
Sharon A.08/09/2019 16:08
I heard the news while in Switzerland. People there asked me why Americans are so astonished over corruption by a President, saying 'of course they're corrupt - they're politicians. We don't like it, but we know they're corrupt'. I look now at how what we "tolerate" in government has changed - Nixon and the Watargate fiasco; Clinton and his sexual misconduct; and now someone who incites hate-based crimes, who lies, is ignorant. . . .What next?
Luis M.08/08/2019 20:35
Hey Trump this is what u have to do!!!
Judith O.08/08/2019 15:03
Wish "you know who" would would do this!!!!!
Ramon C.08/08/2019 14:14
No tyrant can resist the anger and the pressure of an entire nation.
Brut08/08/2019 13:40
From one anonymous insider to another, we look back at "Deep Throat" — the man who helped take down the Nixon administration from the inside.
Larry G.08/08/2019 13:07
Before Trump, this was the scandal of the century. It really is all relative isn't it? Watergate now appears to be such a trivial matter, Nixon appears to be brilliant and it seems a shame that a good man was ostracized in the way he was. America can only wish that Nixon was the worst a President could be, because the racist dictator at the helm now is infinitely worse in every way possible.
Benjamin B.08/08/2019 12:40
Brut we need you thank you so much boss👏👏👏
Mel S.08/08/2019 12:20
Chilldddd someone else needs to follow his lead and GTFO
Florin H.08/08/2019 12:04
another clown