#TBT: Nixon's Watergate Scandal
An anonymous whistleblower. A president accused of undermining the democratic electoral process. That wasn't this week — it was in 1972 during the Watergate scandal.
Watergate added further disappointment to a national climate already tainted by the difficulties and losses of the previous decade.
From 1972 to 1974, the Watergate scandal became one of the most consequential moments in American political history. President Richard Nixon and his administration were accused of a break in, in an attempt to spy on his Democratic rival, George McGovern. Public opinion soon began to turn on the president. In 1974, the tapes from the Oval Office taken only days after the break-in only confirmed the involvement of the Nixon Administration. His abuse of presidential power had a long-lasting effect on American political life, creating an atmosphere of skepticism and distrust.
Journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were approached by a whistleblower — an anonymous informant high in Nixon’s bureaucracy. They deserve a great deal of the credit for uncovering the details of the Watergate scandal. Their reporting won them a Pulitzer Prize and was the basis for their best-selling book “All the President’s Men.” Much of their information came from an anonymous whistleblower they called Deep Throat, who in 2005 was revealed to be W. Mark Felt, a former associate director of the FBI. On August 5th, Nixon released the tapes, which provided undeniable evidence of his complicity in the Watergate crimes.
Facing impeachment, Nixon resigned after 2 years of investigation and left office the following day — but maintained his innocence, but while 48 of his officials were found guilty of involvement in the Watergate break-in and cover up, Nixon maintained his innocence until his death. Six weeks later, after Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as president, he pardoned Nixon for any crimes he had committed while in office. Some of Nixon’s aides were not as lucky: They were convicted of very severe offenses and sent to federal prison. While many Americans had been deeply demoralized by the outcome of the Vietnam War, and saddened by the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King and other leaders.
44 comments
Michael P.10/01/2019 01:12
Another deep state overturning a landslide election by the American people. Deep throat the leaker to the Washington Compost was the Deputy Director of the FBI.
Mark C.09/30/2019 09:24
Obama got away with this because he's black
Carlos N.09/30/2019 04:49
Nixon was a better President than Trump 🙄
David W.09/30/2019 00:40
By anonymous whistleblower, you mean Biden supporter aided by the Democrats and the new york times to write a complaint that was double heresay...thats hilarious.
Richard R.09/29/2019 14:03
Nixon wouldn't admit his involvement in Watergate even when resigning. He continued to against mountains of evidence. He did accept a pardon issued by President Ford. Accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.
Steven M.09/29/2019 10:31
Read Alot of these Comments ( Many Idiotic ), People can Love/Hate who they want 'non of my Business' BUT I find it Amazing that Haters are So Focused on Ousting One Man with a Term Limit Than the Damage a Rogue FBI and a Rogue Government Can 'and has done to this Country' ( You Get the Government that You Vote For )
Joe P.09/29/2019 04:26
And Hillary torches 30k emails under subpoena and walks
Ed W.09/29/2019 02:58
And the fact is only two President's have been impeached both democrats
Jeff H.09/29/2019 02:07
There's just this little difference of the fact that Nixon ACTUALLY committed an impeachable offense!!! YOU CAN NOT IMPEACH SOMEONE JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T LIKE HIM!!!!
Gerry B.09/28/2019 22:13
Who cares they all do it some get caught some dont our entire government is a joke
Giovanni A.09/28/2019 21:51
8.9.74
Jeremy S.09/28/2019 21:38
He actually committed crimes. 💪🏻
John H.09/28/2019 19:06
Deja vu
Rama L.09/28/2019 16:58
Nixon put a Man on the Moon, Obama put a man in the ladies room.
Rama L.09/28/2019 16:51
and Nixons "crimes" are minuscule compared to the DNC.
Muhammad A.09/28/2019 13:47
K
Bruno R.09/28/2019 12:33
"I am not a crook!"
Armando D.09/28/2019 12:07
Now We're about to see a real Crook do a second term.. Greed is the name of the game, God is dead.. Praise de Almighty Dollar.
Ted S.09/28/2019 06:54
It wouldn't have been the biggest scandal of the age if the media at the time focused on Cointelpro instead of Watergate.
Lorie M.09/28/2019 05:30
Our current President went further than Nixon. Nixon at least kept his illegal activity with the US. tRump went outside the US. The cover up this Administration is doing goes way beyond the later. the best thing back then is that Republicans and Democrats wanted to Impeach Nixon. I don't see much from the Repubs this time around.