#TBT: O.J. Simpson Acquitted of Double Murder
On this date in 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Here's what happened next.
Trial of the century
In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, her friend Ron Goldman. The immediate reaction to the verdict created a division along racial lines. A poll of Los Angeles County residents showed that most African Americans felt that justice had been served by the "not guilty" verdict, while the majority of whites and Latinos expressed an opposite opinion on the matter. After the trial, the families of Brown and Goldman filed a lawsuit against Simpson. On February 4, 1997, the jury unanimously found Simpson responsible for both deaths. The families were awarded compensatory and punitive damages totaling $33.5 million ($52.3 million in 2018) but have received only a small portion of that monetary figure. In 2000, Simpson left California for Florida, one of the few states where personal assets such as homes and pensions cannot be seized to cover liabilities that were incurred in other states.
On the same date 13 years later, Simpson was found guilty of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In 2007, the hypothetical memoir of the murders, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, was set for release — but was canceled after intense public outcry. Pablo Fenjves ghostwrote the 2007 book If I Did It based on interviews with Simpson. The book was published by Beaufort Books, a New York City publishing house owned by parent company Kampmann & Company/Midpoint Trade Books. All rights and proceeds from the book were awarded to the family of murder victim Ron Goldman.
The White Bronco, the glove, and the Hall of Fame football hero turned murder suspect became synonymous with what became known as “The trial of the century” and sparked a debate about race in America. Found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison with eligibility for parole in 9 years. He was released from prison on October 1, 2017. He joined social media in 2019.
40 comments
Ianthan A.10/31/2019 21:21
How many blacks was murdered by whites and to this day still walking free ....murder is murder black or white ....but it's easy for whites to get off ...and the verdict is not racist based ..one black man got away and it's racist based ....come on mann give us a break ...and whites still don't get it
Pinky W.10/31/2019 21:00
You know how they say do you remember what you were doing when JFK died? Well I remember what I was doing when OJ was found not guilty.
Michael J.10/30/2019 23:39
For his own things wicked America
Peliwis P.10/28/2019 17:37
🌍
Sudip H.10/28/2019 08:33
What's the controversy? No one seems to care so much when famous white folks get away with murder. Remember George Bush???
Moriango V.10/26/2019 21:10
Someone watch the American crime stories... Good job...don't joke with lawyers..
Collinson A.10/26/2019 20:24
Lmao the gloves actually fit. Lol the finesse from Johnny Cochran was incredible
Aaron K.10/25/2019 11:56
Got away with murder
Renoldo F.10/24/2019 12:36
So wait they have cops out here killing innocent black kids on cam some of them in hand cuffs and they don't get arrested they get probation even tho they saw them do it smfh and you lock up OJ 13 yrs after for 33 yrs mean while they could not prove he did it these ppl sick dread!
Akwasi C.10/23/2019 20:56
If the glove does not fit u must acquit.....trial of the century.
James M.10/23/2019 20:10
Guilt as hell !!
Rafic H.10/23/2019 00:03
if it doesn't fit You must acquit
Vi H.10/22/2019 22:24
Yea...i dont trust non of you black or white folk! Both you people crazy as hell
Shiekh M.10/22/2019 16:32
Trial of the century
Vinsly J.10/21/2019 07:19
OJ...my mfking hero! ✊🏿
Malcolm H.10/20/2019 02:44
Killer
Terry C.10/20/2019 00:19
If it don’t fit you must acquit
Mustafa H.10/19/2019 18:19
The most confusing video I have ever seen
Rozel N.10/19/2019 06:53
OJ defo did it
Rifaldi H.10/19/2019 01:11
ia minder blunder n good job studey