#TBT: Obama on the death penalty

Six years ago, Barack Obama was "deeply troubled" by an execution gone wrong... and voiced concerns about the death penalty in the U.S.

07/16/2020 4:26 PM
14 comments

  • Matt D.
    24 minutes

    Says the man who killed thousands of innocents people with drone attacks

  • Constantin Y.
    41 minutes

    A death penalty is always deeply troubling !

  • Dweeze E.
    an hour

    What a jerk. 🦃💩🤪

  • Dweeze E.
    an hour

    This is a President. That turkey 🦃 in the WH is so outta his league. His niece even said he was overwhelmed. Ordered her 📖.

  • Spartokarkar K.
    an hour

    O barco da sociedade ta afundando, não si movimentem , ou vai afunda mais rapido....ahahahah cretinos.🔥

  • RedOne D.
    an hour

    Leran how to learn Trump

  • Mostafa A.
    an hour

    Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference

  • Pilar A.
    an hour

    Por favor,pueden publicar en el idioma español ??? !!!!! GRACIAS

  • Amano M.
    2 hours

    Ahem

  • Georgia S.
    2 hours

    Traitor !

  • Rich A.
    2 hours

    So said the war criminal.

  • Jerome P.
    2 hours

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger

  • Mostafa A.
    2 hours

    Trump is not qualified for president. Country is full of problems of racist hate corruption unfair injustice and riots all these mistakes are made by trumpresponsible for Russia interference trump responsible for dividing the country. Trump responsible for low economics

  • Taku S.
    2 hours

    Superstar