#TBT: Obama on the importance of voting

"Don't let people tell you that what you do doesn't matter – it does. Don't give away your power." Listen to Barack Obama's urgent message about the power of voting, which is as timely today as it was four years ago. #TBT

09/03/2020 9:59 PM

112 comments

  • Robert K.
    an hour

    The political agenda is saying it’s hard to vote, when it’s not. There are even several different ways to accommodate people. Usually in democrat projective terms that means “we’re up to something”.

  • Christine L.
    an hour

    Obama you’re a joke. Why is it now that it’s harder to vote? The only people that make it harder to boat is the Democrat party.

  • Christine L.
    an hour

    Obama why were you not seeing this during your two elections that you ran for presidency? Is it because you’re running scared that Trump is going to win in 2020?

  • Corey W.
    an hour

    Does that go for riots as well

  • Michael K.
    2 hours

    Lock you up

  • Nick C.
    5 hours

    And people wake up voting for biden is like letting people see you eating your own chit .

  • James G.
    15 hours

    He divided the people . Trader

  • Tim R.
    21 hours

    Easiest and simplest cure is show people the truth about the Democratic leaders. Show everyone who they have been fooled into following and supporting.

  • Tim R.
    21 hours

    Don’t worry Obama. The people will be voting in record number against you and the scum you are backing

  • Patricia C.
    21 hours

    You should tell these people how much the Democrats are paying these rioters and looters to stay on the streets..

  • Javier O.
    a day

    Great Speaker but lazy in the white house

  • Jacob S.
    a day

    🇩🇰AOC FOR PRESIDENT 🇩🇰

  • Barbara C.
    a day

    Please vote blue America

  • Yvonne S.
    2 days

    Pepo

  • Christopher D.
    2 days

    He looks like he been out back smoking weed. A lot of weed

  • Yannick I.
    2 days

    In 8 years what did he do? Sold to china

  • Mark W.
    2 days

    What do they do to make voting harder ???

  • Mark W.
    2 days

    Snake oil salesman Obama disgraceful worst president in American history disgusting

  • Orlando B.
    3 days

    “They’re not paying attention” - that’s how you were voted in.

  • Carl D.
    3 days

    He should be in jail for all his shady dealings not speaking to honest people

