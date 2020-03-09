back
#TBT: Obama on the importance of voting
"Don't let people tell you that what you do doesn't matter – it does. Don't give away your power." Listen to Barack Obama's urgent message about the power of voting, which is as timely today as it was four years ago. #TBT
09/03/2020 9:59 PM
- 3:41
112 comments
Robert K.an hour
The political agenda is saying it’s hard to vote, when it’s not. There are even several different ways to accommodate people. Usually in democrat projective terms that means “we’re up to something”.
Christine L.an hour
Obama you’re a joke. Why is it now that it’s harder to vote? The only people that make it harder to boat is the Democrat party.
Christine L.an hour
Obama why were you not seeing this during your two elections that you ran for presidency? Is it because you’re running scared that Trump is going to win in 2020?
Corey W.an hour
Does that go for riots as well
Michael K.2 hours
Lock you up
Nick C.5 hours
And people wake up voting for biden is like letting people see you eating your own chit .
James G.15 hours
He divided the people . Trader
Tim R.21 hours
Easiest and simplest cure is show people the truth about the Democratic leaders. Show everyone who they have been fooled into following and supporting.
Tim R.21 hours
Don’t worry Obama. The people will be voting in record number against you and the scum you are backing
Patricia C.21 hours
You should tell these people how much the Democrats are paying these rioters and looters to stay on the streets..
Javier O.a day
Great Speaker but lazy in the white house
Jacob S.a day
🇩🇰AOC FOR PRESIDENT 🇩🇰
Barbara C.a day
Please vote blue America
Yvonne S.2 days
Pepo
Christopher D.2 days
He looks like he been out back smoking weed. A lot of weed
Yannick I.2 days
In 8 years what did he do? Sold to china
Mark W.2 days
What do they do to make voting harder ???
Mark W.2 days
Snake oil salesman Obama disgraceful worst president in American history disgusting
Orlando B.3 days
“They’re not paying attention” - that’s how you were voted in.
Carl D.3 days
He should be in jail for all his shady dealings not speaking to honest people