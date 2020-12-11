back

#TBT: Presidential transitions

While President Trump has yet to concede, here's what customary presidential transitions looked like in the past...

11/12/2020 1:28 PM
15 comments

  • Davies N.
    30 minutes

    Obviously everyone voted for Trump and Joe Biden got 0 votes in the election. And everything is fraud... even the bliions of people all over the world celebrating the fact that he’s been fired.

  • Sid M.
    34 minutes

    Biggest mistake you made Obama inviting him to the White House

  • Ernhie T.
    35 minutes

    Is he using a wig?

  • Rob J.
    41 minutes

    Trump is so jealous of Obama. There is no point expecting decent behaviour from creature like trump. He was raised like an scavenging animal and it’s all he will ever be.

  • Nevin S.
    41 minutes

    No end of scrutiny over a fake "russia" hoax but completely blind to voter fruad- what a pathetic lying one sided media we have- shame shame shame

  • Oliver B.
    an hour

    Before, during and after the election, he kept trying to undermine Trump presidency.... please, this video/reference is really not a good example to show.

  • Daniel R.
    an hour

    Well that trump said was a lie, from day one his been a liar

  • Todd C.
    an hour

    Thanks because he wasn't cheated out of the election. TRUMP was cheated out,and for a matter of fact, it is not over yet. Them pricks are going to get caught and you the media will to. If all of you loved this country, you would be supportive of TRUMP until the voting is done legally and if he lost he will do as required. When he wins,then he'll expose the crooked criminal parties involved in treason. You all should be backing the president to knock out the corruption.

  • Larry M.
    an hour

    Obama had to be thinking "What putz."

  • Rosa L.
    an hour

    SURE BECAUSE HE HAD HIS PACK PREPARE

  • Marguerite R.
    an hour

    We talked about a possible pandemic and he laughed and he laughed......

  • Steve H.
    an hour

    Yeah, and secretly Obama and all the rest of his cronies were spying and coluding on Trump.

  • Andreï S.
    an hour

    mais arrêtez.....il y a eu la meme chose entre bush et gore.....trump fait de au il a faire....l élection n est pas gagné e encore.....les recomptes actuels sont gagnés par trump

  • Charity A.
    an hour

    Your Grave Is Your Next Room Remember Death Always. http://alsalamediagroupug.org

  • Karen N.
    an hour

    this isn't a normal election... this is what it looks like when 70+ million people feel the election was rigged and stolen...and our President refuses to concede until all legal avenues are exhausted.

