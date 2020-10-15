back
#TBT: RBG's Senate confirmation hearing
Her Supreme Court nomination saw little controversy, approved with a landslide 96-3 vote… Here's a look back at the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Senate confirmation hearing.
10/15/2020 7:00 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Virgilio C.3 hours
RBG was the greatest of all supreme court justices. She did more for women, people of color and just plain colon sense then anyone. She was the best of the best. The MJ of the supreme court. If anyone says anything but that they are a white supremacists Nazi or a nut case bible beating idiot. Or , basically a Republican.
Cindy C.3 hours
Oh how I wish she was still with us 😢
Carolyn D.4 hours
Thanks
James J.4 hours
RBG believed that abortion up to the day of birth. And she wanted to change the constitution. She was not a good Supreme Court Judge she should've retired earlier but like liberals they tend to die in office instead of giving up power
Toni M.5 hours
just another plitician saying what others wants to hear.
Joel B.5 hours
If we dont have all a trans queer disabled poc muslim wiccan feminist judge with the exact same opinions as a 20 year old white girl from oberlin college, then this country is literally Nazi germany.
Thompson D.5 hours
Je peut poser une question s’il vous plaît
Liz K.5 hours
THIS is how SCOTUS judges should be appointed ...with a huge bipartisan majority.