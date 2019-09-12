#TBT: September 12, 2001
Eighteen years ago today, desperate family members and friends searched for their loved ones in New York while a stunned nation reeled after the 9/11 attacks.
The day after the tragedy
Eighteen years have passed since the earth shattering attacks of September 11, 2001. And while most remember with unsettling clarity where one was when the world heard that hijacked planes had crashed into the World Trade Center and later, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3,000 people, it might be the next day — September 12, 2001 — that actually marked the beginning of a new era, one in which full-body scans at the airport, color-coded threat levels, slow-burn wars that never really end, and an undercurrent of fear running beneath the conventions of life became the norm.
On September 12, many Americans felt trapped in a confused and shocking state of limbo. School was canceled. Few people went to work. Many were stuck. Some literally, as planes were grounded, subways and trains running minimally if not canceled altogether, and many streets clogged with vehicles. Others emotionally, trapped between grief, shock, fear, and anger. Almost two decades after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the U.S. embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.
There has also been growing awareness in recent years of the suffering of another group of people tied to the tragedy: firefighters, police and others who died or fell ill after exposure to the wreckage and the toxins unleashed in it. After years of legislative gridlock, dwindling money in the fund and fervent activism by ailing first responders and their advocates, Congress this summer made sure the fund won't run dry. Trump, a Republican and a New Yorker who was in the city on 9/11, signed the measure in July. The sick gained new recognition this year at the memorial plaza at ground zero, where the new 9/11 Memorial Glade was dedicated in the Spring of 2019.
54 comments
Cara B.09/30/2019 07:41
THE EVIL DID THIS AND THE ONES THAT DID IT AND WAS IN IT GOD SEEN WHO WAS IN WITH IT. IT WILL COME BACK ON THEM.
George J.09/30/2019 05:17
The so-called hijackers or Patsy's were brought here and kept in our military bases until they pulled off 911. In fact they even gave the address is for our military bases as their address to the flight school they tried to attend!
George J.09/30/2019 05:15
They even squasht Abel danger which would have exposed the patsies that were the so-called hijackers covering up look for the criminals that were really responsible for 9/11 Because 9/11 was an inside job and satanic High Masons were involved afterwards they erected the arch of Baal in the pathway to the new center!
George J.09/30/2019 05:14
What they actually did on 9/11 was portions of project Northwoods and CIA drones that were being tested in the months prior to 9/11 were switched with the American Airlines planes once their transponders were shut off and then the passengers were taking to various airports and offloaded into abandoned CIA buildings.
George J.09/30/2019 05:12
Israeli art students that had passes to the entire Trade Center even after hours were actually Mossad bomb experts and they set up the controlled demolition!
George J.09/30/2019 05:11
On 9/11 after the Pentagon was hit by an older cruise missile there was only a 14 to 16 ft in diameter hole in the wall of the Pentagon. Then after 30 minutes the 65-foot section was either blown up or collapsed due to damage! An interesting thing happened though and that is that after the Pentagon was hit FBI agents went and seized the video from the gas station near the Pentagon and refuse to release it to this day and that is because it was a cruise missile that hit the Pentagon! When compared to other tomahawk cruise missile strikes in enemy buildings it is identical!
George J.09/30/2019 05:08
The mere fact that specially prepared floors were created before 9/11 and on 9/11 the so-called American Airlines planes just happened to seek out an impact specially-prepared floors is proof that 9/11 was an inside job and planned months ahead of time! The construction records will show that so-called cabling was being done throughout all of the floors of the twin towers and building number 7 the Solomon building! The other phase took place in the floors that the planes just happened to impact! People that work on those floors said that a lot of the office furniture had been removed and some of the walls then Crews constructed false floors on top of the existing floor 3 feet high. Then after the floors were completed Marvin Bush George Bush's cousin that was in charge of the security for the Trade Center cut the security and removed the bomb-sniffing dogs and Crews came in and bolted heavy black canisters to those floors!
Angel M.09/30/2019 01:31
La mano criminal de todo fue la de Bush hijo
Chaparro H.09/29/2019 23:49
🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Mary J.09/29/2019 22:45
So sad. But the Democrates want to bring more over here. To let it happen again. RIP. SO SORRY FOR ALL THE LIVES THAT DIED.
Carmelo M.09/29/2019 13:36
RIP
William P.09/29/2019 01:25
😥
Doña J.09/28/2019 15:18
Murieron también Eroes Latinos y de todo el mundo porque el presidente no no quiere,
Virginia S.09/27/2019 22:28
Peace be with you I pray for those who grieve.
Sue G.09/27/2019 15:45
stop the hate.
Carmen S.09/26/2019 21:42
Algo que jamás se podrá olvidar ,aunque no hayamos perdido algún familiar ,pero estamos unidos como prójimo
Juan R.09/26/2019 15:59
Inside job!!!!
Darlene P.09/26/2019 10:36
Still praying for the familys and friends that Loss there Love one in the mighty name of jesus.AMEN
Esme G.09/25/2019 23:17
The news....He had a guilty face like he was expecting it and attending a children's school . How convenient ! I recall he went into hiding in a tunnel underground. For the safety of the president!
Lillian B.09/25/2019 22:23
So sad my sister dead that day working in the Pentagon