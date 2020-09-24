back
#TBT: The "Biden rule" on Supreme Court nominations
The "Biden rule" against the nomination of Supreme Court justices in an election year was a favorite for Republican senators ... just four years ago. #TBT
09/24/2020 6:29 PM
10 comments
Phil W.a day
The Biden rule
Wes W.a day
It's all about who has the power. No rules, make it up as you go.
Mike S.3 days
It’s weird seeing Biden being able to speak coherently
Zohei S.3 days
Ever flip flop Joe Biden.
Ben K.5 days
Republicans are some untrustworthy people, they lie and look to the needs of a privilege few!!!
Louise L.5 days
His words were good for Republicans when Obama was president but not now that Trump is president. Who are the hypocrites?
Mark B.5 days
Your words Joe Biden, your words. Hahaha
JP C.5 days
Is in 1992 four years ago?
Ritesh N.5 days
if he looked like that in 1992 how old is he now???😂
Kcin K.5 days
It’s posts like this that expose the issue of bias corrupting logic. You state one half of the situation. The situation is almost identical to that of four years ago except that the parties each seem to have done a 180.