back

#TBT: The "Biden rule" on Supreme Court nominations

The "Biden rule" against the nomination of Supreme Court justices in an election year was a favorite for Republican senators ... just four years ago. #TBT

09/24/2020 6:29 PM

#TBT

  1. 5:13

    #TBT: The "Biden rule" on Supreme Court nominations

  2. 3:41

    #TBT: Obama on the importance of voting

  3. 3:24

    TBT: Martin Luther King on riots

  4. 3:10

    #TBT: John Lewis at the 1988 Democratic National Convention

  5. 3:11

    #TBT: The first black female presidential candidate

  6. 3:07

    #TBT: The first woman vice-presidential candidate

10 comments

  • Phil W.
    a day

    The Biden rule

  • Wes W.
    a day

    It's all about who has the power. No rules, make it up as you go.

  • Mike S.
    3 days

    It’s weird seeing Biden being able to speak coherently

  • Zohei S.
    3 days

    Ever flip flop Joe Biden.

  • Ben K.
    5 days

    Republicans are some untrustworthy people, they lie and look to the needs of a privilege few!!!

  • Louise L.
    5 days

    His words were good for Republicans when Obama was president but not now that Trump is president. Who are the hypocrites?

  • Mark B.
    5 days

    Your words Joe Biden, your words. Hahaha

  • JP C.
    5 days

    Is in 1992 four years ago?

  • Ritesh N.
    5 days

    if he looked like that in 1992 how old is he now???😂

  • Kcin K.
    5 days

    It’s posts like this that expose the issue of bias corrupting logic. You state one half of the situation. The situation is almost identical to that of four years ago except that the parties each seem to have done a 180.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.