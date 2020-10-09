Timeline: Donald Trump on the Covid crisis
#TBT: The original "law and order" president
Army vet on why he protests in Portland
Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize
The tragedy of Emmett Till
Portland: How a protest is declared a riot
The country needs a lobotomy.
Just turn the screws tighter & the punishment greater to make these “bastardly protestors” stop & desist. We’ve known for years that does not get at the real problems. The economic & racial gaps become widened as we go. We must face it head on! Now, is our chance to re-educate ourselves instead of blaming the other!
This is what Nixon’s law & order USA incited here at home. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiojJiupt_rAhVDXM0KHewkBqoQFjAEegQIDhAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2020%2F05%2F04%2Fus%2Fkent-state-shooting-50th-anniversary-trnd%2Findex.html&usg=AOvVaw2xeo8uJMbLtpHgk7eZFcNs
The whole country, no , the world has lived through four years of this idiot and survived to know that we can’t let it happen again. The only color is blue
Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush,... all promised law and order and here we are still riots and looting prevails. Who can believe trump can deliver? The man who has caused more riots and protests than ALL the other presidents COMBINED or even more. trump benefits from riots and he does not care if the riots destroy this country as long as he is elected. He knows what works for him and so far, riots have been effective.
Quatsch
RUMP makes Nixon look like an honourable president
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
7 comments
Christopher S.2 hours
The country needs a lobotomy.
Theresa R.4 hours
Just turn the screws tighter & the punishment greater to make these “bastardly protestors” stop & desist. We’ve known for years that does not get at the real problems. The economic & racial gaps become widened as we go. We must face it head on! Now, is our chance to re-educate ourselves instead of blaming the other!
Theresa R.4 hours
This is what Nixon’s law & order USA incited here at home. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiojJiupt_rAhVDXM0KHewkBqoQFjAEegQIDhAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2020%2F05%2F04%2Fus%2Fkent-state-shooting-50th-anniversary-trnd%2Findex.html&usg=AOvVaw2xeo8uJMbLtpHgk7eZFcNs
Boyd H.6 hours
The whole country, no , the world has lived through four years of this idiot and survived to know that we can’t let it happen again. The only color is blue
Mel O.8 hours
Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush,... all promised law and order and here we are still riots and looting prevails. Who can believe trump can deliver? The man who has caused more riots and protests than ALL the other presidents COMBINED or even more. trump benefits from riots and he does not care if the riots destroy this country as long as he is elected. He knows what works for him and so far, riots have been effective.
Jean W.9 hours
Quatsch
Sue W.10 hours
RUMP makes Nixon look like an honourable president