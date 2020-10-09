back

#TBT: The original "law and order" president

He campaigned promising law and order for the "forgotten Americans" ... and won. But this president wasn't Donald Trump...

09/10/2020 12:29 PM
7 comments

  • Christopher S.
    2 hours

    The country needs a lobotomy.

  • Theresa R.
    4 hours

    Just turn the screws tighter & the punishment greater to make these “bastardly protestors” stop & desist. We’ve known for years that does not get at the real problems. The economic & racial gaps become widened as we go. We must face it head on! Now, is our chance to re-educate ourselves instead of blaming the other!

  • Theresa R.
    4 hours

    This is what Nixon’s law & order USA incited here at home. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwiojJiupt_rAhVDXM0KHewkBqoQFjAEegQIDhAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2020%2F05%2F04%2Fus%2Fkent-state-shooting-50th-anniversary-trnd%2Findex.html&usg=AOvVaw2xeo8uJMbLtpHgk7eZFcNs

  • Boyd H.
    6 hours

    The whole country, no , the world has lived through four years of this idiot and survived to know that we can’t let it happen again. The only color is blue

  • Mel O.
    8 hours

    Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, Bush,... all promised law and order and here we are still riots and looting prevails. Who can believe trump can deliver? The man who has caused more riots and protests than ALL the other presidents COMBINED or even more. trump benefits from riots and he does not care if the riots destroy this country as long as he is elected. He knows what works for him and so far, riots have been effective.

  • Jean W.
    9 hours

    Quatsch

  • Sue W.
    10 hours

    RUMP makes Nixon look like an honourable president

