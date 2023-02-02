“This about targeting women of color!"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not hold back during remarks about whether Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republicans claimed Omar shouldn’t serve on the committee due to statements she made about Israel, which some found to be anti-Semitic. Democrats unified behind Omar, saying the move is just revenge politics and that Omar has already been held accountable for those comments. Ultimately, the GOP-dominated House voted to remove her from the committee, 218-211.